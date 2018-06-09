บอลโลก ภาพชุดเยอรมันหืดจับ เฉือนซาอุฯ 2-1 อุ่นเครื่องนัดสุดท้ายก่อนสู้ศึกบอลโลก วันที่ 9 มิถุนายน 2561 - 03:20 น. FacebookTwitterGoogle+LINE Germany players pose for a photo prior the friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ภาพชุดเยอรมันหืดจับ เฉือนซาอุฯ 2-1 อุ่นเครื่องนัดสุดท้าย มาร์โก รอยส์ กับ อับดุลเลาะห์ โอตาอีฟ อุ่นเครื่องนัดสุดท้ายก่อนสู้ศึกฟุตบอลโลก เมื่อ 8 มิ.ย. / AFP PHOTO/ AFP PHOTO / LEON KUEGELER Germany’s forward Marco Reus (C) attempts to score during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / LEON KUEGELER มานูเอล นอยเออร์ – Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, left, gives instructions to his players during a friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) มัตส์ ฮุมเมิลส์ – Germany’s Mats Hummels, left, reacts during a friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) โทนี โครส โดนไทซีร์ อัล-จาสซิม เตะสกัดตัวลอย Germany’s Toni Kroos, right, duels for the ball with Saudi Arabia’s Taisir Al-Jassim during a friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) เมซุต โอซิล ยังไม่หายดี นั่งริมสนามไปก่อน – Germany’s Mesut Ozil looks out from the bench prior to the start of a friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Germany players walk on the pitch at the end of the friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) FacebookTwitterGoogle+Line