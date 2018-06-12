บอลโลก ภาพชุดบอลโลก วันที่ 11 มิ.ย.2561 วันที่ 12 มิถุนายน 2561 - 00:58 น. FacebookTwitterGoogle+LINE ภาพชุดบอลโลก วันที่ 11 มิ.ย.2561 Iceland’s players attend a training session at Olimp Stadium in Kabardinka on June 11, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND TOPSHOT – A volunteer jumps to be photographed by a teammate in front of a clock that carries the count of days at the the Red Square complex in Moscow on June 10, 2018 ahead of the Russia 2018 football World Cup. / AFP PHOTO / YURI CORTEZ Peru’s forward Paolo Guerrero (C) vies for the ball with teammates during a training session at the Arena Khimki stadium, outside Moscow, on June 11, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup. / AFP PHOTO / YURI CORTEZ From L: Portugal’s forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma and defender Mario Rui attend a training session at the team’s base camp in Kratovo, outskirts of Moscow, on June 11, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup – France Arrival – Sheremetyevo International Airport, Moscow Region, Russia – June 10, 2018. Olivier Giroud and his team mates disembark from a plane. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva Soccer Football – World Cup – Spain Training – Krasnodar, Russia – June 10, 2018 Spain’s Iago Aspas during training REUTERS/Stringer FacebookTwitterGoogle+Line