Rush – HAK โปรดัง ahq เผยจุดเปลี่ยนเฉือนชนะเวียดนาม – วิเคราะห์คู่ JT-APR

Rush และ HAK 2 ผู้เล่นอีสปอร์ตเกม ROV ของทีม ahq eSports club หนึ่งในทีมเต็งแชมป์รายการ Arena of Valor International Championship หรือ AIC 2018 เปิดเผยถึงความพร้อมสำหรับรอบ 4 ทีมสุดท้าย รวมถึงวิเคราะห์เกมอีกคู่ในรอบนี้ที่ ALPHA RED ตัวแทนทีมไทยทีมสุดท้ายที่ยังเหลืออยู่จะพบกับ J Team จากไต้หวัน และเปิดใจถึง OverClockers จากเวียดนาม ที่ทำให้ ahq ต้องเหนื่อยเกินคาดก่อนจะผ่านมาได้เมื่อรอบที่แล้ว

1. พูดถึงทีม Flash คู่ต่อสู้ของพวกคุณในรอบ 4 ทีมสุดท้ายหน่อย?

1. How do you think about team Flash, your first opponent in semi-finals?

Rushผู้เล่น Jungle ของ ahq : พวกเราเคยมีเรื่องราวในอดีตกับทีม Flash ทีมเราพ่ายให้พวกเขาตอนใช้ชื่อทีมว่า Pro Army ใน AIC 2017 ดังนั้นการมาพบกันอีกครั้งในรอบรองชนะเลิศในปีนี้จึงมีความหมายมาก เราต้องการที่จะล้างแค้นให้ได้ ตอนนี้พวกเราได้ทำการวิเคราะห์และทำการบ้านมาเต็มที่ ทีมของพวกเขามีแผนการเล่นคล้ายกับเรามาก อย่างไรก็ตามผมคิดว่าเราได้เปรียบกว่าในเรื่องสกิลด้านmechanic หากเราเตรียมตัวมามากพอและไม่สร้างความผิดพลาดที่ใหญ่เกินไป เราก็มีโอกาสในการเป็นผู้ชนะ

Rush: There is a history between us and Flash. They were called PA in AIC 2017, we were stopped by them in quarter-finals. Meeting them in semi-finals this year means a lot to us, we are seeking revenge. We have done a lot of researches. By far, their strategies are very similar to us. However, I think we have more advantage when it comes to mechanic skills. If we prepare enough and do not make huge mistakes, we have chance to win.

HAK : ส่วนตัวผมคาดหวังว่าจะได้ดวลกับ XB ผู้เล่นมิดเลนของทีม Flash เขาเป็นผู้เล่นที่มีฝีมือและมีความโดดเด่นในสไตล์การเล่นเหมือนกับที่เขาแสดงให้เห็นมาแล้วในเกมกับ Flash Wolves เขามักจะซ่อนตัวอยู่ในพุ่ม ดูเหมือนว่าเขาจะชอบการทำแบบนี้ อย่างไรก็ตามผมตื่นเต้นที่จะได้เจอกับพวกเขา

Hak: I particularly expect to fight against XB (Flash mid laner). He is a pretty strong player with unique play style, like what he has showed in the match against Flash Wolves. He hid in the bush a lot, seems like he really likes it. Anyway, I am excited to meet them.

2. คิดอย่างไรกับการพบกันระหว่าง JT กับ ALPHA RED

2. How do you think about JT’s first matchup with APR?

HAK : ALPHA RED เป็นทีมที่มีความคิดสร้างสรรค์มาก และบางครั้งก็สามารถเล่นในแบบที่คาดไม่ถึง แต่ขณะเดียวกัน JT เป็นทีมที่มีประสบการณ์สูง พวกเขาจะหาวิธีมาเจาะแผนของคู่ต่อสู้และผ่านไปให้ได้ มันเหมือนกับการต่อสู้กันระหว่างหอกกับโล่ ทั้งสองทีมแข็งแกร่งทั้งคู่มันยากมากที่ผมจะคาดเดาผลการแข่งขัน

Hak: On the one hand, APR is the kind of team that has much creativity and is sometimes unpredictable in games. On the other hand, JT has a lot of game experiences, they can always find a way to break the ice and break through. It’s like a contest between spear and shield. Both teams have strong points, it’s hard for me to predict the result.

Rush: APR เอาชนะ Bazaar Gaming 3-0 ในรอบที่แล้ว ซึ่งผมขอพูดตามตรงว่าไม่ได้คิดว่าสกอร์ที่ออกมาจะขาดขนาดนี้ BZ ไม่สามารถแสดงความแข็งแกร่งได้เหมือนกับตอนซ้อม APR เป็นฝ่ายกุมโอกาสไว้ พวกเขาออกไปเล่นและทำการสโนว์บอลได้แบบง่ายๆ และนำมาซึ่งผลการแข่งขัน หลังจบรอบแบ่งกลุ่ม เป็นการดวลกันด้วยความแข็งแกร่งอย่างแท้จริง มีแค่ทีมที่ทำผิดพลาดน้อยกว่าเท่านั้นที่จะได้ไปต่อ ส่วน APR กับ JT, JT เป็นคู่แข่งกับเรามายาวนานในลีก GCS ทำให้เรารู้ข้อมูลกันอย่างดี ตอนนี้แผนการเล่นของพวกเขาทำให้เห็นว่าพวกเขาไปไกลกว่าที่เราคิดไว้ อย่างไรก็ตาม APR ยังคงสร้างเซอร์ไพรส์ในทุกครั้ง ผมคิดว่าทุกทีมที่เจอกับ APR ควรจะระวังตัวให้ได้ ตอนนี้ผมรู้สึกว่า APR เป็นฝ่ายที่ได้เปรียบกว่า

Rush: APR won 3:0 against BZ. To be honest, I didn’t expect the huge score difference. BZ didn’t show their strength like they did in scrims. APR hold the chance tight, they out played BZ and snow-balled easily, so there came the result. After the group stage, the competition is all about real strength. Only teams make little mistakes can go further.On APR and JT, JT is our longtime rival in GCS. We know each other well, their strategies shown by far met our expectations. However, APR has surprised us from time to time. I think every team who fights against APR must be careful. At this moment I feel like APR has more advantages.

3. พูดถึงเกมที่เอาชนะ OverClockers แบบหวุดหวิด 3-2 เกม, อะไรคือสาเหตุที่ทำให้ต้องเจอกับงานที่ยากแล้วพวกคุณผ่านมาได้อย่างไร?

3. ahq had a hard-earned victory against OCS with a close score of 3:2. What is the reason causing the difficult situation and how did you go through?

HAK : ผมคิดว่า OCS ทำการวิเคราะห์พวกเรามาเยอะมาก พวกเขาเจอจุดบอดของเราและอาศัยความได้เปรียบจากมันในการเอาชนะเราได้ 2 เกม ด้วยวิธีที่คล้ายกัน เราหัวเสียมากในตอนนั้น แต่ Rush ก็กระตุ้นเราเสมอ เขาตะโกนว่า “เราจะไม่แพ้พวกเขา! ฉันไม่เคยคิดว่าเราจะต้องกลับบ้านในรอบนี้ (8ทีมสุดท้าย)” คำพูดของเขาทำให้เราฟื้นขึ้นมา นอกจากนี้การช่วยเหลือจากทีมโค้ชของเราก็สำคัญมาก พวกเขารับมือกับปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นด้วยความมุ่งมั่น และปรับแก้แผนในทันที ตอนที่เราแพ้ 2 เกมติด ผมเริ่มสงสัยตัวเอง ก่อนที่โค้ชจะให้คำตอบที่ผมกำลังหาในตอนนั้น พวกเขาบอกว่าผมกำลังทำในสิ่งที่ถูกต้อง และทำให้เรียกความมั่นใจกลับมาได้ก่อนจะเล่นเกมต่อไป พวกเราเชื่อมั่นในกันและกัน ผมคิดว่านี่คือสิ่งที่สำคัญที่สุดที่ทำให้เราเป็นผู้ชนะ

Hak: I think OCS had done a lot of researches on us. They found our blind spot, took great advantages of it and won 2 games in a very similar way. We were very upset and anxious at that time. Rush kept encouraging us, he yelled, “We are not gonna lose to them! I have never imaged us being sent packing in quarter-finals.” His words gave us courage. Furthermore, the assistance from the coach group was crucial. They dealt with the problems in a purposeful way and adjusted strategies immediately. When we lost 2 games in a row, I was in doubt of myself, the coach group gave me the answer that I was looking for at that moment. They told me if I was doing things right and made me confident before we moved forward to the next game. We trust and depend on each other, I think this is the most important part for us to win.

Rush: ผมขอพูดสั้นๆ เราชนะ OCS ด้วยสกอร์ 3-2 เกม เพราะเราไม่สามารถเล่นได้แบบที่ซ้อมมา จากนี้เราจะทำให้ดีขึ้นและรักษาฟอร์มการเล่นให้นิ่งกว่าเดิม

Rush: To be short, we won OCS with a score of 3:2 because we didn’t play like we were trained. We will effort to be in a better state and enhance our stability.

4. พวกคุณคิดอย่างไรกับความแข็งแกร่งของทีมจากเวียดนามในปีนี้?

4. How do you think about Vietnam team’s strength this year after the seesaw battle versus OCS?

HAK : ผมคิดว่าพวกเขายังต้องการเวลาอีกหน่อยเพื่อที่จะแกร่งกว่านี้ เราเคยตกรอบเพราะทีมจากเวียดนามใน AIC 2017 ปีนี้เราพลิกกลับมาได้ในการพบกับ OCS ซึ่งเป็นทีมอันดับ 3 จากเวียดนาม ผมคิดว่าพวกเขากำลังพัฒนาขึ้นในทุกปี เราต้องทำงานให้หนักกว่าเดิมเพื่อรักษาระดับของเราไว้

Hak: I think all they need is time to be stronger. We were eliminated from AIC 2017 by PA, the No.2 team in VN. This year, we played back and forth against OCS, the No.3 team in VN. I think they are improving every year. We must work harder to keep our competitiveness.

Rush: เทียบกันแล้ว OCS ยังมีความแข็งแกร่งที่เป็นรองทีมท้อป 4 ของลีกไต้หวัน แต่ผมขอชื่นชมความคิดสร้างสรรค์ในการเล่นของพวกเขาในรอบที่แล้ว อย่างเช่นในเกมที่ 2 พวกเราเก็บ Object ทุกอย่างรวมถึง Dark Slayer ซึ่งเหมือนกับว่าโอกาสชนะของเราคือ 100 เปอร์เซ็นต์ แต่พวกเขายังสามารถหาวิธีพลิกกลับมาด้วยการเล่น BackDoor คว้ากล้าเล่นและพลังงานของพวกเขาเป็นอะไรที่หาได้ค่อนข้างยากในไต้หวัน เราได้บทเรียนจากพวกเขา ผมคิดว่ามันดีสำหรับเราที่เราเกือบจะแพ้ในเกมที่แล้ว ตอนนี้เราเตรียมตัวมาอย่างดีในการพบกับ Flash พวกเราจะไม่มีทางประมาทพวกเขาแน่นอน

Rush: Comparing OCS to the top 4 teams from GCS, there is still a gap in strength. But I admire the creativity they showed in quarter-finals. Just like in the 2nd game, we took all the objects including the Dark Slayer, it was like a 100% winning rate for us, but they still found the way to turn over with a hard-core BD. The guts and energy they showed is pretty rare in GCS. We took a lesson from them. I think it’s good for us that we were almost defeat in this way, now we are prepared to face the rivalry with team Flash. We will never underestimate them.

สำหรับการแข่งขัน AIC 2018 รอบรองชนะเลิศ และ ชิงชนะเลิศ จะแข่งกันระหว่าง 15-16 ธ.ค. นี้ ที่ไบเทค บางนา

