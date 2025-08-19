กต.แถลงปม บ้านหนองจาน อัดกัมพูชาเจตนาร้าย ให้ชาวบ้านรุกที่ไทยมาหลายปี อาศัยช่องที่ช่วยเหลือให้อยู่ตั้งแต่อดีต ย้ำกั้นลวดหนามป้องกันรุกล้ำ ลอบวางทุ่นระเบิด

เมื่อเวลา 15.48 น. วันที่ 19 ส.ค. 2568 กระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ออกแถลงการณ์เกี่ยวกับกรณีพื้นที่บริเวณบ้านหนองจาน จ.สระแก้ว

ตามคำแถลงของกองทัพบกไทยเกี่ยวกับพื้นที่บ้านหนองจาน จังหวัดสระแก้ว ซึ่งเดิมเคยใช้เป็นที่พักพิงชั่วคราวของชาวกัมพูชาที่หนีภัยจากการสู้รบในอดีตเข้ามาในประเทศไทย และต่อมา ฝ่ายกัมพูชาได้ขยายชุมชนออกไป ถือเป็นการละเมิดบันทึกความเข้าใจ (MOU) ปี 2543 และฝ่ายไทยได้คัดค้านและดำเนินการประท้วงการล่วงล้ำเข้ามาในพื้นที่ของไทยดังกล่าวมาโดยตลอด นั้น กระทรวงการต่างประเทศสนับสนุนคำแถลงของกองทัพบกไทยดังกล่าว และขอย้ำประเด็นสำคัญ ดังนี้

1. ประเทศไทยได้แสดงความอดกลั้นอย่างสูงสุดมาโดยตลอดเป็นเวลาหลายปี และยึดมั่นในการดำเนินการอย่างสร้างสรรค์ในฐานะประเทศเพื่อนบ้านที่ดี โดยยินดีหารือข้อแตกต่างใด ๆ ผ่านกลไกทวิภาคีที่เหมาะสม เช่น คณะกรรมาธิการเขตแดนร่วม (JBC) ในทางตรงกันข้าม ฝ่ายกัมพูชากลับใช้ประชาชนของตนมารุกล้ำดินแดนอย่างไม่ชอบธรรม ผิดกฎหมาย และเป็นการยั่วยุให้เกิดความตึงเครียด

2. การอาศัยประโยชน์จากการให้ความช่วยเหลือชาวกัมพูชากลุ่มนี้ของไทยในอดีต ตามหลักมนุษยธรรมที่ไทยยึดถือมาโดยตลอด เป็นการกระทำที่ไม่เพียงแต่ขาดความจริงใจ แต่ยังสะท้อนถึงเจตนาร้ายที่แท้จริงของฝ่ายกัมพูชา

3. สำหรับประเด็นที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการติดตั้งลวดหนามในเขตแดนไทยนั้น เป็นการดำเนินการเพื่อปกป้องอธิปไตยของไทย คุ้มครองความปลอดภัยของประชาชนไทย ป้องกันมิให้มีการรุกล้ำเพิ่มเติมจากฝ่ายกัมพูชา และป้องกันการเข้ามาวางทุ่นระเบิดโดยฝ่ายกัมพูชา โดยการดำเนินการของไทยไม่เป็นการขัดต่อข้อตกลงจากการประชุมคณะกรรมการชายแดนทั่วไป (GBC) สมัยวิสามัญ เมื่อวันที่ 7 สิงหาคม 2568 ที่ทั้งสองฝ่ายตกลงที่จะละเว้นจากการก่อสร้างหรือพัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐานทางทหารหรือการเสริมความมั่นคงของที่ตั้งทางทหารล้ำออกไปนอกเขตของฝ่ายตน

Statement on Ban Nong Chan area, Sa Kaeo Province

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to make the following points in support of recent statements made by the Royal Thai Army regarding Ban Nong Chan area, Sa Kaeo Province. This is an area in Thai territory which originally served as a temporary shelter for Cambodians fleeing combat in the past, but has expanded over the years thereafter despite continuous protests by Thailand due to its encroachment on Thai territory, in violation of the MOU 2000. The Ministry further underscores that:

1. Thailand has exercised the utmost restraint over numerous years, and has committed to mature and neighbourly conduct, prefering to discuss any differences within the proper bilateral framework such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC). On the contrary, Cambodia has utilized her people to encroach on Thai territory which is illegal, unwarranted, and incendiary.

2. Furthermore, to take advantage of Thailand’s humanitarian tradition and history of hosting and assisting this Cambodian group is not only cynical but reflects the true and malicious intention of the Cambodian side.

3. Regarding the related issue of the installation of barbed wire fencing within Thai territory, Thailand’s action are taken in the interest of protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the safety of the Thai people and preventing further encroachment, as well as preventing infiltration by the Cambodian side in order to place landmines, all of which are in line with the outcome of the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting on 7 August 2025 which affirmed that both sides will not enhance military infrastructure or fortifications beyond their own side.