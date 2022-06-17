นายทาคาฮิโระ ยามาชิตะ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารและกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ นายสมรัก ลิขิตเจริญพันธ์ เจ้าหน้าที่บริหารและผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ ผู้บริหาร และพนักงานจิตอาสา บริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้ผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ ร่วมกับ จ่าสิบเอกจตุรงค์ เสตางกูล นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนตำบล นายปองสุข สร้างเอี่ยม ปลัดองค์การบริหารส่วนตำบล พร้อมด้วยกำนัน ผู้นำชุมชนและจิตอาสาตำบลบ้านเกาะ จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมปลูกต้นไม้ เพิ่มพื้นที่สีเขียวเนื่องในวันสิ่งแวดล้อมโลก ซึ่งกิจกรรมนี้ถือเป็นหนึ่งในพันธกิจของบริษัทฯในการอนุรักษ์สิ่งแวดล้อม ตลอดจนสร้างการมีส่วนร่วมในการรับผิดชอบต่อสังคมและชุมชน

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited held the World Environment Day activity to increase green area in the community.

Mr. Takahiro Yamashita – CEO & President, Mr. Somruk Likitcharoenphan – Executive Officer & Senior Vice President, management teams and volunteers of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), the leading high-quality NPK compound fertilizer producer and distributor in Thailand under OX-Brand, collaborated with Sergeant Major First Class Jaturong Saetangkul – Chief Executive of the SAO, Mr. Pongsook Sang-Auim – Chief Administrator of the SAO, Subdistrict Headman, community leader and volunteers of Baan Koh in Pra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, participated in a planting activity to increase green area for the World Environment Day activity. This activity is one of the company’s missions to conserve the environment, including engaging in social and community responsibility.