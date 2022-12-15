TNDR จับมือ ADPC ร่วมกับ ISCEM และ 18 องค์กรนานาชาติ ประชุมวิชาการ เพื่อพัฒนาสู่โมเดลรีซีลเลียนซ์ จากภัยพิบัติในอาเซียน

เมื่อวันที่ 12-14 ธันวาคม 2565 ที่ โรงแรม รอยัล ออคิด เชอราตัน กรุงเทพฯ เครือข่ายพัฒนาความเข้มแข็งต่อภัยพิบัติไทย (Thai Network for Disaster Resilience – TNDR)

ภายใต้การอุปถัมภ์ของมูลนิธิเตรียมความพร้อมป้องกันภัยพิบัติในประเทศไทย (Thai Disaster Preparedness Foundation – TDPF) เป็นเจ้าภาพร่วมกับ Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) และ International Society for Crisis and Emergency Management (ISCEM) และองค์กรด้านภัยพิบัตินานาประเทศรวมกว่า 18 องค์กร จัดการประชุม The 16th ICCEM (International Conference on Crisis and Emergency Management)

ภายใต้ธีม “Community Disaster Resilience and Crisisonomy in the 4th Industrial Revolution Era” โดยมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อพัฒนาองค์ความรู้ในสาขาการจัดการวิกฤตการณ์และภัยพิบัติ พร้อมกับร่วมลงนามบันทึกข้อตกลงความร่วมมือ “Asian Disaster Resilience Model” กับ National Crisisonomy Institute, Chungbuk National University

ในงานยังมีผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิหลายท่านร่วมงาน โดยคุณ Hans Guttman ในฐานะผู้อำนวยการบริหารของ ADPC, รองศาสตราจารย์ ดร.ศรินทร์ทิพย์ แทนธานี อธิการบดีมหาวิทยาลัยนเรศวร ในฐานะรองประธานเครือข่าย TNDR กล่าวเปิด (opening address) คุณ Jae Eun Lee ในฐานะประธานร่วมของ ISCEM และดำรงตำแหน่งประธานของ KAD และผู้อำนวยการของ NCI-CBNU ประเทศเกาหลี กับคุณ An Chen ในฐานะประธานร่วมของ ISCEM และดำรงตำแหน่งศาสตราจารย์จาก Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) ประเทศสิงคโปร์ กล่าวต้อนรับ (welcoming remark) ต่อผู้เข้าร่วมการประชุม พร้อมด้วยคุณ Keiko Kitagawa ในฐานะประธานร่วมของ Asian Association for Crisisonomy, Prof. Shohachi Okinaga ในฐานะอธิการบดีของ Teikyo University of Science ประเทศญี่ปุ่น และคุณ Gajendra Sharma ในฐานะตัวแทนกรรมการ The 13th ICCEM Chair จาก Kathmandu University ประเทศเนปาล กล่าวสุนทรพจน์เพื่อแสดงความยินดีต่อการจัดงาน

สำหรับพิธีเปิดมีการร่วมพิธีลงนามบันทึกข้อตกลง (MOU) สองส่วนได้แก่ ส่วนแรก การลงนามบันทึกข้อตกลงระหว่าง National Crisisonomy Institute (NCI), Chungbuk National University, Korea และ TNDR หรือเครือข่ายพัฒนาความเข้มแข็งต่อภัยพิบัติไทย

ทั้งนี้มีสาระสำคัญของบันทึกข้อตกลง คือ เพื่อร่วมกันดำเนินการวิจัย การสัมมนา การศึกษา และการแลกเปลี่ยนองค์ความรู้ ตลอดจนการจัดกิจกรรมอื่นๆ ที่จะสนับสนุนการพัฒนาโมเดลรีซิลเลียนซ์จากภัยพิบัติในอาเซียน

นอกจากนี้ในวันงานยังมีตัวแทนองค์กรจากหลายประเทศเข้าร่วมแลกเปลี่ยนความร่วมมือกันในหลากหลายหัวข้อ ทั้งด้านการศึกษาและงานวิจัยตลอดจนการแลกเปลี่ยนองค์ความรู้ร่วมกันระหว่างผู้เข้าร่วมจากองค์กรนานาประเทศ อาทิ เกาหลี จีน สิงคโปร์ ญี่ปุ่น สหรัฐอเมริกา เนปาล ปากีสถาน ไทย ฯลฯ

โดยมีตัวอย่างงานวิจัย อาทิเช่น หัวข้อ “A Study on the Effects of Infectious Disease Disaster Resilience and Social Exclusion on Disaster Overcoming Behavior: Focusing on COVID-19” จาก Chungbuk National University และ Sehan University ประเทศเกาหลี / หัวข้อ “Preventive Behaviors, Knowledge, Attitude, Health Belief, Knowledge Management, Social Support and Media Exposure with the Covid-19 Pandemic among to Emergency Medical Responders in Thailand” โดยเครือข่าย TNDR จากจุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย / หัวข้อ “Stakeholder Analysis of Hydrological Hazard and Water Utilization toward the Network of Klongyan River Basin for Restoration and Conservation” โดยเครือข่าย TNDR มหาวิทยาลัยมหาสารคาม และมูลนิธิป่า-ทะเลเพื่อชีวิต / หัวข้อ “University Enterprise Collaboration for Disaster Resilience in Thailand” จาก SECRA Project (Strengthening University-Enterprise Collaboration for Resilient Communities in Asia), co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme SECRA โดยเครือข่าย TNDR มหาวิทยาลัยนเรศวร / หัวข้อ “Approaches of Urban Vulnerable Targeting in Municipalities of Nepal: Practices and Pitfalls” โดย Approaches of Urban Vulnerable Targeting in Municipalities of Nepal: Practices and Pitfalls จากประเทศเนปาล เป็นต้น

ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานว่าทั้ง 18 องค์กรที่เข้าร่วมครั้งนี้ประกอบด้วยองค์กร International Society for Crisis and Emergency Management (ISCEM); Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC); Thai Network for Disaster Resilience (TNDR); The Korean Association for Disastronomy (KAD); The Korean Association for Crisis and Emergency Management (KACEM); National Crisisonomy Institute, Chungbuk National University, Korea; Institutes of Science and Development, Chinese; Academy of Sciences; Institute of Emergency Management and Public Policy, Jiangsu University, China; The Center for International Education, Teikyo University of Science, Japan; Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, PMAS Arid Agriculture; University Rawalindi, Pakistan; Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis (CEM-TP); Disaster Management Research Center, Loving Center for Disaster Victims (LCDV); Cheongju Council for Sustainable Development และ Global Crisisonomy Institute (GCI) ทั้งนี้ การจัดงานได้รับการสนับสนุนงบประมาณจาก National Research Foundation of Korea; Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS); Chungbuk National University (CBNU) และ Safe Today