บมจ.ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมีฯ สานต่อโครงการทีมช่าง TCCC เพื่อน้อง สนับสนุนความปลอดภัยด้านอาชีวอนามัยและสิ่งแวดล้อม ให้กับสถานศึกษา

นายสันติ วิเชียรฉาย (ที่ 4 ทางขวา) ผู้จัดการฝ่ายบริหาร และตัวแทนพนักงานจิตอาสา บริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้ผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ จัดโครงการทีมช่าง TCCC เพื่อน้อง ณ โรงเรียนวัดไตรมิตรวราราม ตำบลแหลมฟ้าผ่า อำเภอพระสมุทรเจดีย์ จังหวัดสมุทรปราการ โดยเข้าไปเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในการแก้ไขปัญหาทางด้านความปลอดภัยและอาชีวอนามัยในสถานศึกษา อาทิ ซ่อมประตู ติดตั้งรั้ว งานดูแลระบบไฟฟ้า ฯลฯ นอกจากนั้นยังมีกิจกรรมมอบความรู้ สอดแทรกการรณรงค์เรื่องป้องกันอัคคีภัยเบื้องต้นให้กับเด็กนักเรียนอีกด้วย กิจกรรมนี้ถือเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของการเอาใจใส่ด้านชุมชนและสังคมซึ่งบริษัทฯให้ความสำคัญและให้การสนับสนุนอย่างต่อเนื่อง

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited continued the TCCC Technician Team for Children project to facilitate the Occupational Health, Safety and Environment.

Mr.Santi Wichianchay (4th Right) – Department Manager of Office Administration Department and the representatives of Thai central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), the leading high quality NPK compound fertilizer producer and distributer in Thailand under OX-Brand, held “TCCC Technician Team for Children project” at Wat Traimit Wararam School in Samut Prakan Province in order to improve the Occupational Health, Safety and Environment such as door repair, fence installation, electrical system installation and etc., including provided basic fire protection knowledge for students. This activity is part of our mission that focuses on caring for society and the environment, which TCCC has always given importance and support.