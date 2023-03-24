เติมน้ำมันทุกชนิดที่ปั๊มเอสโซ่ ทุกๆ 800 บาท รับคูปองลุ้นโชค ลุ้นรางวัลมูลค่ารวม 10.6 ล้านบาท

23 มีนาคม 2566 – เอสโซ่ ออกโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิกเอสโซ่ สไมล์ส แจกคูปองลุ้นโชค ลุ้นรางวัลมูลค่ารวม 10.6 ล้านบาท จำนวน 3 ใบ เมื่อเติมน้ำมันซูพรีมพลัส แก๊สโซฮอล์ 95 หรือ ซูพรีมพลัสดีเซล ทุก ๆ 800 บาท หรือ จำนวน 1 ใบ เมื่อเติมน้ำมันซูปเปอร์แก๊สโซฮอล์ 95 เอ็กซ์ตร้า แก๊สโซฮอล์ 91 เอ็กซ์ตร้า แก๊สโซฮอล์ E20 ดีเซล B7 หรือ ดีเซล ทุก ๆ 800 บาท โดยโปรโมชันจะเริ่มตั้งแต่วันที่ 16 มีนาคม 2566 ถึง 15 มิถุนายน 2566 ที่สถานีบริการน้ำมันเอสโซ่ ทั้งนี้ ลูกค้าสามารถกรอกคูปองลุ้นโชคและหย่อนลงในกล่องรับคูปองลุ้นโชคได้ที่สถานีบริการน้ำมันเอสโซ่ทั่วประเทศ นอกจากนี้ลูกค้าสามารถสมัครบัตรเอสโซ่ สไมล์ส โดยไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย

นางสาวจิราพรรณ เปาวรัตน์ กรรมการและผู้จัดการฝ่ายการตลาดขายปลีก บริษัท เอสโซ่ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด (มหาชน) กล่าวว่า “เอสโซ่ อยากจะส่งความสุขให้ลูกค้าของเราทุกคนได้ร่วมชิงโชคลุ้นรางวัล โดยมี Mercedes Benz GLA 200 AMG เป็นของรางวัลใหญ่สำหรับชาวเบนซินและทองคำแท่งน้ำหนัก 80 บาท เป็นของรางวัลใหญ่สำหรับชาวดีเซล นอกจากนี้ยังมีการจับฉลากทุกเดือนตลอดระยะเวลาโปรโมชันเพื่อลุ้นของรางวัลอื่นๆมากมาย เช่น บัตรเติมน้ำมันและสร้อยคอทองคำ เราหวังว่านอกจากลูกค้าจะได้รับความอุ่นใจ เต็มถัง ไปตลอดการเดินทางจากการเติมน้ำมันคุณภาพของเอสโซ่แล้วนั้น ทุกคนจะได้มาร่วมลุ้นหลักล้านไปกับเรานะคะ”

รางวัลรวม 222 รางวัล มูลค่ารวมทั้งสิ้น 10,611,900 บาท (สิบล้านหกแสนหนึ่งหมื่นหนึ่งพันเก้าร้อยบาทถ้วน) ดูรายละเอียดข้อกำหนดและเงื่อนไขโปรโมชันเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ https://essosmiles.com/th-th/StationsCt?PromotionName=PTH03

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม ติดต่อที่ฝ่ายกิจกรรมองค์กรและรัฐกิจสัมพันธ์

อีเมล thailand-public-affairs@exxonmobil.com

Esso launches special promotion for Esso Smiles members

Fuel up any Esso fuel every 800 baht get a chance to win lucky draw prizes totaling 10.6 million baht.

23 March, 2023 – Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited offered a special promotion across all products with a chance to win a lucky draw prize with a total value of 10.6 million baht. Esso Smiles members who fill up Supreme+ Gasohol 95 or Supreme+ Diesel every 800 baht will receive three lucky draw coupons, while those who fill up Super Gasohol 95, Extra Gasohol 91, Extra Gasohol E20, Diesel B7, or Diesel every 800 baht will receive one lucky draw coupon. The promotion is available nationwide from 16 March 2023 to 15 June 2023 across all Esso service stations. Customers can fill in a lucky draw coupon and submit it in a lucky draw coupon box available at all Esso service stations. Esso Smiles Card, a loyalty card for Esso stations, is also available for application, free of charge.

Jirapun Paowarut, Esso director and retail sales manager, said: “Esso would like to bring happiness to all our customers by offering a chance to win lucky draw prizes. A Mercedes Benz GLA 200 AMG is the grand prize for gasoline customers, and an 80-baht gold bar is the grand prize for diesel customers. Throughout the promotion period, there is a monthly raffle to win many other prizes, such as fuel cards and gold necklaces. In addition to the customers’ peace of mind, we hope they will have a full tank throughout the journey from refueling with Esso quality fuel. Everyone will come to win millions with us.”

There were 222 prizes totaling 10,611,900 million baht (ten million six hundred and one thousand nine hundred baht). For more promotion details, terms, and conditions, please visit: https://essosmiles.com/th-th/StationsCt?PromotionName=PTH03

For more information, please contact Public and Government Affairs

Email: thailand-public-affairs@exxonmobil.com