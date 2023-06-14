บมจ.ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมีฯ ร่วมสืบสานประเพณีกวนข้าวทิพย์กับชุมชน เนื่องในเทศกาลวิสาขบูชา

ว่าที่ร้อยตรีจิรชัย สาฤาษี ผู้จัดการทั่วไปสายงานสนับสนุนการผลิต และพนักงานจิตอาสาจากโรงงานนครหลวง บริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้ผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมกวนข้าวทิพย์ (ข้าวมธุปายาส) กับชุมชนรอบโรงงาน ได้แก่ วัดนครหลวง, วัดทองทรงธรรม, วัดมาบพระจันทร์ และวัดหนองโคก อำเภอนครหลวง จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา เนื่องในเทศกาลวันวิสาขบูชา เพื่อสืบสานและอนุรักษ์ประเพณีไทยให้คงอยู่ต่อไป

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited joined

“The Kuan Khao Thip Ceremony” with community during Vesak Day

Acting Sub Lt. Jirachai Saruesee – General Manager of Operation Support Division and the volunteers from Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited the leading high quality NPK compound fertilizer producer and distributor in Thailand under OX-Brand, joined “The Kuan Khao Thip Ceremony” in the community area around the factory, namely, Wat Nakhon Luang, Wat Thong Songtham, Wat Map Phrachan and Wat Nong Khok at Nakhon Luang district in Phra Nakhon Ayutthaya Province during Vesak Day in order to continue inheriting and preserving the existence of the Thai tradition.

