บมจ.ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี สนับสนุนพันธกิจองค์กรฯ ร่วมบริจาคโลหิตต่อชีวิตให้กัน

พนักงานจิตอาสาบริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้ผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีคุณภาพสูงรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ ร่วมกิจกรรมกับสภากากาดไทยและสามย่านมิตรทาวน์ในงานบริจาคโลหิตประจำปี “มิตรให้โลหิต ต่อชีวิตให้กัน” เพื่อช่วยเหลือผู้ป่วย และลดวิกฤตโลหิตขาดแคลน กิจกรรมนี้ถือเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในพันธกิจการเอาใจใส่ต่อสังคม ซึ่งบริษัทฯให้ความสำคัญมาโดยตลอด

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited emphasized the Company’s mission, contributed through blood donation to extend life

The volunteers of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), a leading high-quality NPK compound fertilizer producer and distributor in Thailand under OX-Brand, joined the activity with the Thai Red Cross Society and Samyan Mitrtown in the annual blood donation campaign “Give Blood, Give Life” to help patients and reduce the blood shortage crisis. This activity is part of the mission to care for society, which the company has always placed importance on.