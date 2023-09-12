คณะกรรมการการปกครองและรักษาความสงบเรียบร้อย มีอำนาจหน้าที่ พิจารณา สอบสวนหรือศึกษา ติดตาม ตรวจสอบและให้ข้อเสนอแนะในการดำเนินงานตามอำนาจหน้าที่ของกรุงเทพมหานคร ด้านการปกครอง การรักษาความสงบละความมั่นคงภายใน การรักษาความเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย เช่น การทะเบียนการป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย การรับและพิจารณาเรื่องราวร้องทุกข์ของประชาชน เสนอแนวคิดในการพัฒนาการปกครองโดยเน้นการมีส่วนร่วมของประชาชน เพื่อความสงบสุขและเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อยของประชาชนชาวกรุงเทพมหานคร

The Committee on Local Administration and Orderliness is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA in local administration, peacekeeping and internal security. Examples of duties include registration of disaster prevention and mitigation, considering public complaints, proposing ideas for administration improvement with focus on public participation for the peace and orderliness of all Bangkokians.

อัลบั้มภาพ 4 ภาพ

คณะกรรมการการปกครองและรักษาความสงบเรียบร้อย
คณะกรรมการการปกครองและรักษาความสงบเรียบร้อย
คณะกรรมการการปกครองและรักษาความสงบเรียบร้อย
คณะกรรมการการปกครองและรักษาความสงบเรียบร้อย

ติดตามข่าวสด

ข่าวเด่นประจำวัน

1

นัตตี้ Nutty's Diary แจงปมโกงพันล้าน ลั่นจะคืนเงิน บอกตร.ถ้าไม่ไหวจะมอบตัวเอง
2

ครอบครัว-เพื่อน ร่ำไห้ เผา 'สารวัตรแบงก์' เผยประโยคสุดท้ายสิ้นลม จ่อออกหมายจับเพิ่ม
3

เจอแล้วมือถือผกก.เบิ้ม เผยคำพูดสุดเศร้า ก่อนหนีจากโรงแรมไปก่อเหตุสลดคาบ้าน
4

คลี่รอยเลือดปริศนา เป็นวงรอบศพ'ผกก.เบิ้ม' พบหุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น-เจอหัวกระสุน มือถือหายไป
5

ชะตา 6 ราศี ดวงขาขึ้น เตรียมตัวรวย คนจะเฮง รายรับเข้ามากกว่ารายจ่าย
6

ดวงเด่นรายวัน - ราศีใดจะมีคนนำหนี้มาใช้คืนแบบไม่คาดฝัน และราศีที่ระวังจะมีปากเสียงกับคนในบ้าน
7

สลด หนุ่มยิงแฟนสาวดับ ก่อนลั่นไกใส่ตัวเอง กอดกันตายในอ่างอาบน้ำ
8

ใบเตย ร่ำไห้ ดีเจแมน ปลอบขึ้นแถลงต่อศาลขอโอกาสไปทำหน้าที่แม่ ซาร่า นั่งข้างดาริล
9

โอ๋ ภัคจีรา - เฟี้ยต อดีตสามี แจ้งข่าวสุดเศร้า เพื่อนๆคนบันเทิงร่วมแสดงความอาลัย
10

ไม่คาดคิด! นิกกี้ อึ้งหนัก หลังเจอเงินในบัญชี 'เอวา' ทายาทเศรษฐีหมื่นล้าน มีเหวอ