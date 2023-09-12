คณะกรรมการการปกครองและรักษาความสงบเรียบร้อย มีอำนาจหน้าที่ พิจารณา สอบสวนหรือศึกษา ติดตาม ตรวจสอบและให้ข้อเสนอแนะในการดำเนินงานตามอำนาจหน้าที่ของกรุงเทพมหานคร ด้านการปกครอง การรักษาความสงบละความมั่นคงภายใน การรักษาความเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย เช่น การทะเบียนการป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย การรับและพิจารณาเรื่องราวร้องทุกข์ของประชาชน เสนอแนวคิดในการพัฒนาการปกครองโดยเน้นการมีส่วนร่วมของประชาชน เพื่อความสงบสุขและเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อยของประชาชนชาวกรุงเทพมหานคร

The Committee on Local Administration and Orderliness is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA in local administration, peacekeeping and internal security. Examples of duties include registration of disaster prevention and mitigation, considering public complaints, proposing ideas for administration improvement with focus on public participation for the peace and orderliness of all Bangkokians.