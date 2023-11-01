บมจ.ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี ร่วมกับตำบลคลองสะแก อำเภอนครหลวง จัดกิจกรรมจิตอาสาบำเพ็ญประโยชน์

ว่าที่ร้อยตรีจิรชัย สาฤาษี ผู้จัดการทั่วไป บริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) และพนักงาน จิตอาสา ร่วมกับนายอำเภอนครหลวง นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนตำบลคลองสะแก ผู้นำชุมชน และจิตอาสาร่วมทำกิจกรรมจิตอาสาบำเพ็ญประโยชน์ ในพื้นที่ชุมชนตำบลคลองสะแก อำเภอนครหลวง จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา โดยร่วมกันปรับปรุงภูมิทัศน์ ตัดหญ้า เก็บขยะตามแนวทางริมคลองชลประทาน หมู่ 1 หมู่ 3 และหมู่ 5 ตำบลคลองสะแก กิจกรรมนี้ถือเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของการปลูกจิตสำนึกสาธารณะให้กับพนักงานและชุมชน รวมถึงการตระหนักถึงความสำคัญของการอนุรักษ์ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited, together with Khlong Sakae sub-district, Nakhon Luang district, held the volunteer activity

Acting Sub Lt. Jirachai Saruesee – General Manager and volunteers from Nakhon Luang Plant Site of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), together with sheriff of Nakhon Luang, Chief Executive of the SAO of Khlong Sakae, Community leadership and volunteers in the community area of Khlong Sakae Sub-district, Nakhon Luang District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province to renovate the landscape and garden, collecting garbage along the irrigation canal at Moo 1 , Moo 3 and Moo 5 in Khlong Sakae Sub-district. This activity is a part of raising awareness among employees and the community, including recognizing the importance of conservative natural resources and the environment.