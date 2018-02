“พระองค์หญิงสิริวัณณวรี” ทรงพระสิริโฉมงดงาม บนปกนิตยสาร “โว้ก”

HRH Princess Sirivannavari graces on the cover of Vogue Thailand 5th anniversary issue. Photographed by @wasanphoto Styled by me. Makeup artist @fookie_beauty Hair stylist @kookkai_thelounge #voguefab5 #voguethailandfebruary

A post shared by Jongkol Palarit (@pookjongkol) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:55pm PST