หงส์แดงจัดขบวนพาเหรดแห่ฉลองดับเบิลแชมป์ฤดูกาลนี้ - แฟนบอลร่วมยินดีคับคั่ง (มีคลิป)

ทัพนักเตะ และสต๊าฟโค้ชของ ลิเวอร์พูล ขึ้นรถแห่ฉลองดับเบิลแชมป์ในซีซั่นนี้ท่ามกลางแฟนบอล “หงส์แดง” ที่มาร่วมยินดีกันอย่างคับคั่ง
เกาะติดข่าว กดติดตาม ข่าวสด
ลิเวอร์พูล เพิ่งผิดหวังด้วยการพ่ายต่อ เรอัล มาดริด 0-1 เมื่อวันที่ 28 พ.ค. ส่งผลให้พวกเขาพลาดคว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก ฤดูกาล 2021-22 มาครอง
A general view of Liverpool players passing fans in an open-top bus, during the trophy parade after winning the English Leage Cup and FA Cup, in Liverpool, England, Sunday May 29, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
จากผลดังกล่าวทำให้ “หงส์แดง” จบซีซั่นนี้ด้วยการการซิวแชมป์ 2 รายการ คือ คาราบาว คัพ และเอฟเอ คัพ รวมถึงรองแชมป์อีก 2 รายการคือ พรีเมียร์ลีก อังกฤษ และยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก
อย่างไรก็ตามล่าสุดเมื่อวันที่ 29 พ.ค. ทัพนักเตะ, สต๊าฟโค้ช รวมถึงทีมฟุตบอลหญิงของ “หงส์แดง” นำโดย เจอร์เกน คล็อปป์ ผู้จัดการทีม, โมฮาเหม็ด ซาลาห์ และซาดิโอ มาเน เป็นต้น ได้ขึ้นรถบัสเพื่อพาเหรดแห่ถ้วยแชมป์ของซีซั่นนี้ ประกอบด้วย คาราบาว คัพ, เอฟเอ คัพ และเอฟเอ วูเมนส์ แชมเปียนชิพ ตามลำดับในเมือง ลิเวอร์พูล ด้วยระยะทางรวม 13.5 กิโลเมตร โดยเริ่มต้นที่ อัลเลอร์ตัน เมซ ทางตอนใต้ของเมือง
Soccer Football – Liverpool victory parade – Liverpool, Britain – May 29, 2022 General view of the Liverpool team during the bus parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
โดยบรรยากศก็เต็มไปด้วยความสนุกสนานเนื่องจากมีแฟนบอล “หงส์แดง” มาให้การต้อนรับ และร่วมฉลองอย่างคับคั่งตลอดเส้นทาง
Liverpool players celebrate with the FA Cup trophy on an open-top bus, during the trophy parade after winning the English Leage Cup and FA Cup, in Liverpool, England, Sunday May 29, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, foreground, second left, smiles on an open-top bus during the trophy parade after winning the English Leage Cup and FA Cup, in Liverpool, England, Sunday May 29, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Liverpool fans climb traffic lights as they wait ahead of the trophy parade, in Liverpool, England, Sunday May 29, 2022. (Peter Byrnn/PA via AP)
Soccer Football – Liverpool victory parade – Liverpool, Britain – May 29, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders celebrate with the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup trophies during the bus parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football – Liverpool victory parade – Liverpool, Britain – May 29, 2022 Liverpool’s Sadio Mane holding the Carabao Cup trophy with Naby Keita and Joel Matip during the bus parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
ขอบคุณคลิปจากทวิตเตอร์ : @AnfieldWatch