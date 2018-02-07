เปิดวาร์ป “เพจ สปิราแนก” เน็ตไอดอลสายกอล์ฟที่ได้ถ่ายแบบลง SI

เพจ สปิราแนก เน็ตไอดอลสาวชาวอเมริกัน ที่โด่งดังจากการโพสต์คลิปเกี่ยวกับการเล่นกอล์ฟ จนมีผู้ติดตามในอินสตาแกรมกว่า 1.3 ล้านคน ซึ่งความฮ็อตในโลกโซเชียลของเธอดังถึงขนาดเคยถูกเชิญให้ไปร่วมแข่งในรายการ โอเมกา ดูไบ เลดีส์ มาสเตอร์ส เมื่อปี 2015 มาแล้ว
อย่างไรก็ตามมีคนรักยอมมีคนไม่ชอบบ้างเป็นธรรมดา เพราะเธอยังคงถูกวิจารณ์ว่าไม่ได้มีฝีมือด้านการเล่นกอล์ฟจริงๆ แต่ที่ดังได้เพราะแค่หน้าตาดีเท่านั้น ทั้งนี้ไม่ว่าใครจะบอกว่าเธอเป็นแบบไหน แต่ล่าสุดเธอก็ได้กลายเป็นนักกีฬาคนแรกที่ได้ถ่ายแบบชุดว่ายน้ำลงนิตยสารชื่อดังอย่าง “สปอร์ตอิลลัสเตรทด์” ประจำปี 2018 ไปแล้ว
และนี่ คือ ภาพส่วนหนึ่งจากอินสตาแกรมส่วนตัวของเธอ
This was such a hard secret to keep! But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you “can” and “should” be. It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body❤️ #siswim
Awhile back I asked who wanted to do a 6 week fitness plan with me, well that plan is now UP at sixzerosixfit.com! Or check link in bio! I love fitness but I don’t know everything so I teamed up with my certified trainer to give you all a great program. We created one specifically for men and one for women. Let’s start this year off right! We want everyone to have a positive experience and reach their individual goals! If you decide to do the program (hopefully you do!) always remember to listen to your body. If you haven’t worked out in awhile or new to working out, start with very light weight or just body weight. If you have any health or medical issues, please talk to your doctor or you can talk to my trainer, @606_fit, so he can modify any workout. You can also follow me on my fitness page @paigereneefitness where I’ll be posting videos of the workouts and what I eat. And last thing, to see the best results, drink plenty of water and focus on what you eat. Let’s do this!💪🏻 #fitness #motivation #determination #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfamily