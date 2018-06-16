A 4-year-old boy who was playing with his friends, and slipped and fell inside a deep well has been rescued by some heroic villagers.

Proud rescuers pose for photos after plucking little Ganesh out of a 14ft well

The heroic moment a 4-year-old boy identified as Ganesh was rescued from a 14ft well after he had slipped and fallen into the deep hollow while playing in the village of Sikheri in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, have been captured on camera.

According to a report by Dailymail UK , the kid got stuck in a narrow shaft at the bottom of the well and had to be dug out by a team of determined villagers.

Photos from the scene of the incident which was captured by an eyewitness at the top of the well, show a group of men using tools to dig little Ganesh out of the shaft.

It was gathered that the boy’s parents, Ghan Shyam and Sangeeta Bai, were out working in the fields nearby when the terrifying incident unfolded.

Ganesh was immediately taken to an ambulance and given oxygen before being rushed to hospital, as an enormous crowd, many taking pictures, gathered to watch the dramatic rescue and cheered as he was lifted out of the pit.

It is not clear if the child suffered any serious injuries from the accident.