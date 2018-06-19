ซีเอ็นเอ็นรายงานว่า เมื่อ 18 มิ.ย. กองกำลังป้องกันตนเองอิสราเอล หรือ ไอดีเอฟ ประกาศผลโจมตีทางอากาศต่อเป้าหมาย 9 จุด ทางตอนเหนือของฉนวนกาซา ตอบโต้ที่ฝ่ายอิสราเอลใช้ว่าวผูกระเบิดเข้าไปก่อการในพรมแดนทางด้านใต้ของอิสราเอล

อิสราเอลระบุว่า เป้าหมายการถล่มครั้งนี้เป็นฐานที่มั่นทางทหารของศัตรู 2 แห่ง และโกดังระเบิดอีก 1 แห่ง เพื่อตอบโต้ที่ฝั่งตรงข้ามปล่อยว่าวและลูกโป่งผูกระเบิดเข้ามาจุดไฟในฝั่งอิสราเอล

The airstrikes were aimed at two military compounds and a munitions manufacturing site, according to the IDF.

The strikes followed the launch of numerous kites and balloons from Gaza that were either carrying explosives or intended to start fires in southern Israel.

Israel has struggled to find an adequate way of dealing with the low-tech kites, which have sparked more than 400 fires and burned more than 6,000 acres of farmland, according to a spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The fires have done an estimated $2 million in damage, said Idit Lev-Zerahia, a spokeswoman for Israel’s Tax Authority.

On Monday, CNN witnessed charred fields, blackened trees and remnants of kites in Kissufim, on the Israeli side of the fence with Gaza.

Firefighters there said they are battling between 20 to 30 blazes a day.

The use of kites by Gazan demonstrators has increased significantly in recent weeks, and is part of a months-long protest movement along the fence separating Gaza and Israel, in which more than 120 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel has been accused of using excessive force against the protesters, a charge the country’s leaders have denied.

Israel claims Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, is orchestrating the protests.

Israel’s use of live ammunition against Palestinian protesters in Gaza has left health workers struggling to cope with an unprecedented crisis, with more than 13,000 wounded, a senior Red Cross official said Monday.

At least 132 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests at the border with Gaza began at the end of March.

Robert Mardini, head of Middle East for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told reporters that the “vast majority” of the 13,000 hospitalized protesters had suffered severe wounds, including multiple gunshot wounds.

“This is I think a crisis of unprecedented magnitude in the Gaza Strip,” said Mardini.

The wounded caseload from the seven weeks of protest had surpassed that of the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.

The Red Cross is planning to open a new 50-bed surgery unit at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital to help deal with the surge in gunshot wounds.

Some 1,400 patients have been hit by three to five bullets, many in the legs, which require several complex orthopedic and reconstructive surgeries.

A 13-year-old Palestinian shot recently by Israeli forces in protests on the Gaza border died of his wounds Monday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said.

Zakaria Bishbash was hit in the stomach by Israeli army fire several days ago, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, without giving further details.

At least 132 Palestinians have been killed since mass protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

The protests peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinians were killed as thousands approached the heavily guarded border fence on the same day the United States moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations. It accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks.