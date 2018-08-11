เปิดเขื่อนน้ำทะลัก คร่าชีวิตหมู่อินเดีย

อินเดีย เอ็กซ์เพรส รายงานวันที่ 10 ส.ค. ถึงสถานการณ์น้ำท่วมและดินถล่มทางตอนใต้ของอินเดีย ว่า ยอดผู้เสียชีวิตเพิ่มขึ้นเป็นอย่างน้อย 29 ราย ขณะที่ทางการท้องถิ่นรัฐเกรละเปิดเขื่อน 24 แห่งเพื่อเร่งระบายน้ำ หลังจากฝนฤดูมรสุมตกหนักต่อเนื่องจนน้ำในเขื่อนเกินระดับปลอดภัย ขณะเดียวกันพบว่าตั้งแต่เดือนพ.ค.ที่ผ่านมา มีพื้นที่มากกว่า 167,000 ไร่ได้รับความเสียหายจากน้ำท่วม และมีความเสียหายทางการเกษตรราว 1,600 ล้านบาท

Torrential monsoon rains continued to lash various parts of Kerala on Friday, killing at least 29 people over the last 48 hours. A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the state’s flood situation as “very grim”, the Centre assured the Kerala government of all possible help in rescue and relief operations in the wake of rains and floods.

“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the prevailing flood situation in the state. I have assured all possible assistance from the Centre to the state government. The relief and rescue ops are going on. MHA is closely monitoring the flood situation,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

The South-West monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala, with heavy rains battering the southern state for the last two days. For the first time in the last 26 years, all five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam–a part of Idukki hydel reservoir system– were opened. Idukki dam is one of the largest arch dams in Asia. Besides, more than 24 dams across the state have also been opened to drain out excess water. Read in MALAYALAM

A total of 12,240 families comprising of 53,501 individuals have been shifted to 439 relief camps across the state.