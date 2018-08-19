โอซาก้าล่าโจรหนุ่ม

Police in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, believe that a fugitive has been trying to cover his tracks by leaving various items he stole in scattered locations.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20180819_08/

30-year-old Junya Hida has been on the run for a week since he escaped from a police station in the city of Tondabayashi. He is believed to have kicked loose an acrylic partition in the interview room in order to flee.

Police believe that he snatched a number of purses between Monday and Wednesday while riding on a stolen motorcycle in nearby cities. Hida is suspected of stealing more than 40,000 yen, or about 350 dollars, while on the run.

Purses and other stolen items have been found on a river bed in the city of Osaka, about 20 kilometers away from the police station from which he escaped.

But a cell phone which was in one of the purses was found on the back of a small truck at a different location.

Police believe that Hida threw the phone onto the truck near the police station and that the truck then drove to a neighboring city.

About 3,000 officers have been mobilized in the manhunt.

Before fleeing, Hida had been under arrest for attempted sexual assault and was indicted on charges including robbery causing injury, and theft.