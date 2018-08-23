ฆ่าแฟนหนุ่ม

A jilted woman sobbed in court during her murder retrial on Tuesday as three of her former cellmates said she laughed after shooting her boyfriend in the face after dumped her for Miss Ohio 2012.

Shayna Hubers, 27, is accused of ‘cackling’ as she shot attorney Ryan Poston six times – including eleven in the face – just before he was due to meet Miss Ohio 2012 Audrey Bolte for a date on October 12 of that year.

According to her cellmates, she boasted in jail that she gave Poston the ‘nose job he always wanted’ afterwards and cackled once he was dead.

Their testimony was similar to that heard at her first trial in 2015, which found her guilty of murder only for the verdict to be thrown out because of one of the jurors had a prior felony conviction.

Hubers broke down crying during a recess on Tuesday before hugging one of her attorneys. It was the most emotion she had shown in a courtroom, where she usually sits stony-faced while flashing the occasional smile at relatives she recognizes.

The former University of Kentucky psychology major, who was 21 at the time, admitted to shooting Poston at his penthouse in Ohio, but says she did so in self-defense.

The prosecution also summoned to forensics expert, who said Poston had been shot first in the forehead, twice in the back from three feet away while still seated, and a further three times in his torso from the same distance while he lay on the floor.

Details about the dysfunctional relationship between Hubers and Poston where heard in court on Monday.

After the first trial, Hubers was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the opportunity for early parole on account of showing no remorse. Campbell County Circuit Judge Fred Stine branded the killing ‘as cold-blooded as I’ve seen’.

A retrial was ordered after it emerged that Dave Craig, 53, who had served as a juror, had a criminal past.

Proceedings have been constantly interrupted by a loud noise from the courtroom speakers intended for discussions between attorneys and the judge from the jury.

On Wednesday, the judge threw out a defense request to have the latest proceedings also declared a mistrial after prosecution witnesses referenced the earlier trial.

David Eldridge asked for the mistrial after two witnesses called by the prosecution referenced the prior trial, which was thrown out after it was found a juror had a prior felony conviction.