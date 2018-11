BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is encouraging Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to lead his country toward democracy. Merkel said Wednesday before a meeting with Prayuth in Berlin that “Thailand has had very difficult years on the domestic front and … I will encourage the prime minister to continue along the path of Thailand’s return […]

