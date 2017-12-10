เยรูซาเลมยังเดือด-อิสราเอลยิงใส่กาซา ฐานฮามาสป่นเป็นผุยผง

วันที่ 9 ธ.ค. เอเอฟพีรายงานว่า สถานการณ์ความขัดแย้งในชุมชนชาวปาเลสไตน์ยังคงตึงเครียดและเกิดการเผชิญกับกับฝ่ายอิสราเอล หลังจากนายโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐอเมริกา รับรองกรุงเยรูซาเลมเป็นเมืองหลวงของประเทศอิสราเอล จนทำให้นายอิสมาลี ฮานิยา ผู้นำกลุ่มติดอาวุธฮามาสกล่าวปลุกระดมให้ชาวปาเลสไตน์เริ่มลุกฮือครั้งใหม่ พร้อมยิงจรวดโจมตีพื้นที่ของอิสราเอล ส่วนอิสราเอลได้ตอบโต้ยิงจรวดสวนกลับไป ทำให้ชาวปาเลสไตน์เสียชีวิตอย่างน้อย 2 ราย บาดเจ็บอีกหลายคน

จรวดอย่างน้อย 3 ลำยิงจากฉนวนกาซายิงมาที่อิสราเอล แต่ไม่มีผู้บาดเจ็บหรือเสียชีวิต โดยหลังจากจรวด 2 ลำถูกยิงลงมาตกที่อิสราเอล อิสราเอลโจมตีทางอากาศไปที่ศูนย์ทหารของฮามาสในฉนวนกาซา กระทรวงสุขภาพที่ฮามาสบริหารอยู่ ระบุว่า มีผู้บาดเจ็บ 14 คน ทางการอิสราเอลระบุว่า มีชาวปาเลสไตน์ราว 4,500 คน เข้าร่วมในเหตุจลาจลที่รุนแรงตามแนวพรมแดนกาซา-อิสราเอล ถูกจับกุม 65 คน

TOPSHOT – Palestinians look at the damage at a Hamas military facility early on December 9, 2017, in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel aircraft attacked Hamas military facilities in the Gaza Strip late on December 8 in response to rocket attacks, the Israeli army said. It was the second night of rocket fire since US President Donald Trump’s statement on Wednesday recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. /

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories, Dec 9, 2017 (AFP) – Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas will refuse to meet US Vice President Mike Pence later this month following Washington’s controversial policy shift on Jerusalem, an Abbas aide said on Saturday, as protests gripped the Palestinian territories for a third straight day.

Retaliatory Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip killed two Hamas militants before dawn, as unrest simmered over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday.

Four people have been killed and dozens wounded since Trump announced the move, which drew criticism from every other member of the UN Security Council at an emergency meeting on Friday.

“There will be no meeting with the vice president of America in Palestine,” Abbas’s diplomatic adviser Majdi al-Khaldi told AFP.