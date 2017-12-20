สะพัด! คิมจองอึนสั่งประหารเจ้าหน้าที่อีกรายต่อจากผบ.อันดับสอง ชดใช้อุโมงค์ทดสอบนิวเคลียร์ถล่ม

Kim Jong-un has executed a second official in just five days over a launch delay at North Korea‘s test missile site.

The unnamed executive allegedly took responsibility for setbacks at the Punggye-ri nuclear base which led to the date of a rocket launch being pushed back.

Five days ago, a high ranking official once described as the ‘second most powerful man in North Korea’ disappeared from public life, sparking speculation he may have been executed by death squads.

It is understood the most recent victim was the director of Bureau 131 – a man in charge of the building and running of the nuclear base.

Kim Jong-un (pictured) has executed a second official in just five days over a launch delay at North Korea's test missile site

The unnamed executive allegedly took responsibility for setbacks at the Punggye-ri nuclear base (pictured) which led to the date of a rocket launch being pushed back



Reports in the Japanese paper Asahi Shimbun suggest the director has been at the helm since it was formed.

The suspected execution was handed down over a delay to Pyongyang’s sixth missile test and the subsequent collapse of tunnels which killed 200 workers.

A source told the paper: ‘It seems he took the blame as the prolonged mining of the nuclear facility pushed back the test date to September when it was initially set for spring.’

Last month, Seoul warned that one more North Korean nuclear detonation could destroy its mountain test site and trigger a radiation leak.

South Korea says any future nuclear test by Kim Jong-un risks collapsing the location set aside for launching missiles.

Seoul detected several earthquakes near the hermit nation’s nuclear test site in the country’s northeast after its sixth and most powerful bomb explosion in September.

Experts say the quakes suggest the area is now too unstable to conduct more tests there.

US experts issued a similar warning, stating a second nuclear test site used by North Korea in the country’s north west could cave in but that it won’t be abandoned.

Five of Pyongyang’s recent tests have been carried out under Mount Mantap at the Punggye-ri military base, which is located in the north west of North Korea.

But now the base is said to be suffering from ‘Tired Mountain Syndrome’ after three small earthquakes occurred nearby after the blasts.