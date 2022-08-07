โย – เอ งัดบิกินี ประชันกันสุดฤทธิ์ ทำมัลดีฟส์ฟลุกเป็นไฟ ชวนแฟนคลับร่วมสนุกชิงรางวัลที่พักฟรี 4 คืน

โย – เอ งัดบิกินี / เรียกว่าประชันกันสุดฤทธิ์ กับสองพี่น้องสุดเซ็กซี่ ‘เอ’ อัญชลี และ ‘โย’ ยศวดี ที่บินลัดฟ้าเดินทางไปเที่ยวตะลุยทะเลมัลดีฟส์กันอย่างสนุกสนาน กับบรรยากาศท้องฟ้าและสีน้ำทะเลที่แสนจะสดใส



ตั้งแต่ที่ทั้งคู่เริ่มไปถึง ก็เริ่มงัดสารพัดชุดว่ายน้ำเก๋ๆ บิกินีสวยๆ ออกมาให้เหล่าบรรดาแฟนๆ ที่ติดตามได้เห็นความเซ็กซี่ของทั้งสองคนกันอย่างชนิดที่ว่าไม่มีใครยอมใคร กินกันไม่ลงจริงๆ สำหรับพี่น้องคู่นี้



โดย โย ได้โพสต์ข้อความผ่านไอจี yoyossavadee Thank you @a_unchalee for taking these amazing photos they came out just the way I want ❤️ Throughout the time I tried to take care of myself, keep myself in shape, fight with my age I am proud of what I have accomplished with patience and effort and I hope that with my age will encourage many people to take care of their bodies today.

For me beauty doesn’t depend on what size you are but if you are physically and mentally healthy that’s the absolute beauty. Be confident in whatever you want to do because this body belongs to you. not dependent on anyone

❤️ ความสวยไม่ได้ขึ้นอยู่กับว่าคุณจะไซส์อะไรแต่ถ้าคุณมีสุขภาพกายและใจที่ดี นั่นแหละคือความสวยสมบูรณ์ที่สุดสำหรับโย ขอให้มั่นใจกับทุกสิ่งที่คุณอยากจะทำเพราะคุณคือเจ้าของตัวคุณ ชีวิตเราไม่ได้ขึ้นอยู่กับใครทั้งนั้นนอกจากตัวคุณเอง

และล่าสุด โย ได้โพสต์ข้อความอีกครั้ง เชิญชวนแฟนๆ ร่วมสนุกชิงรางวัลที่พักที่มัลดีฟส์ มีข้อความว่า “มาแล้วแม่เอ้ยยย ถึงเวลาตามหาผู้โชคดีที่จะได้มาพักฟรีที่ @coracoramaldives 4คืน all inclusive ฟรีทุกอย่าง กติกาง่ายมาก แค่คุณกด Follow IG ของ โย @yoyossavadee และ @coracoramaldives

กดไลค์ให้กับภาพนี้ และ tag เพื่อนของคุณในคอมเมนต์ใต้ภาพ เราจะสุ่มจับรายชื่อผู้โชคดีวันที่ 15 สิงหาคมนี้ โยตื่นเต้นแทนเลยค่ะ จับจริงไม่หลอกนะ ไปดูรายระเอียดกันได้เลย และใครที่สนใจโปรโมชั่นเด็ดของที่พักสามารถ DM inbox ไปที่ไอจีของ Cora Cora ได้เลยค่ะ 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Hey guys. Step right up, one of a kind deal for “4 nights all inclusive” holiday at the stunning cora cora resort in the Maldives. All you have do is 4 nights stay in a Beach Villa for 02 adults only Premium All Inclusive (Gourmet Meal Plan®) Complimentary round trip Seaplane Transfer for 02 adults only 45 mins couple massage (1 time per stay)



TO ENTER: Like this photo

Follow @yoyossavadee @coracoramaldives

Tag your travel buddy down in the comments

The winner will be picked at random on 15.08.2022 from the comments and will receive a message via DM – so please check your DMs.

Terms & Conditions: Travel date: 01.09.2022 – 15.12.2022



และไม่ใช่เพียงเท่านี้ งานนี้สาวโย ควง แฟนฟนุ่ม Dexter West โชว์สวีตกันด้วยอีกต่างหาก ส่วนสาวเอ ก็ควงลูกสาว น้องเอวี่ ไปร่วมทริปด้วย และที่สำคัญความสวยไม่แพ้คุณแม่กับคุณน้าเลยทีเดียว



ขอบคุณรูปจากไอจี yoyossavadee a_unchalee