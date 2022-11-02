ขอบคุณสำหรับทุกสิ่ง…สุดท้ายก็ถึงเวลาที่ชีวิตเราห่างจากกัน วรรณสิงห์ ร่ายยาวเศร้า มารีญา โพสต์สั้นๆแต่ชัดเจน ทำเอาคนบันเทิงแห่คอมเมนต์ให้กำลังใจทั้งคู่

โพสต์ร่ายยาวความสัมพันธ์ สิงห์ วรรณสิงห์ ประเสริฐกุล โพสต์ภาพครั้งยังหวานกับ มารีญา พูลเลิศลาภ หวานใจ พร้อมข้อความยาวเหยียดสุดเศร้าถึงความสัมพันธ์ทั้งภาษาอังกฤษและภาษาไทย พร้อมแท็กถึง มารีญา ว่า

Willow Tree ——— Finally, it comes the day. When you have to be on your way. A love born, sheltering a storm Of course, you were never meant to stay. Been around the world, just to search for a home. You helped me know it was real, that place I could call my own.

The world was so big, I was on my way to the top. But all I ever wanted, was a reason to stop. If you ever find your way back to me, marry me underneath a willow tree. We’ll spend our sixty years together underneath that tree we both remember.

Finally, it comes the day. You go find yourself, darling. Everything will be okay. This pain will one day be over, but this love doesn’t end, even if we are not together.

I know you cry alone too, I know you don’t want to go. But I guess that’s just life, I guess someday we’ll know. The world is so big,

so much to see, so much to do. For a short while, love, I’m happy my entire world was you.

If we ever make it to the end, bury me underneath a willow tree. I will grow a shade, for our kids to shelter Underneath that tree we both remember

:-) S 31/10/2022 ***—-***

ต้นหลิว ——— สุดท้ายก็ถึงเวลา วันที่เธอต้องเดินต่อไป แค่กระท่อมไว้หลบยามฝนมา คงไม่อาจรั้งให้อยู่ตลอดไป เพื่อตามหาบ้าน ฉันเดินทางไปแสนไกล ขอบคุณที่ให้รู้ว่า ที่แห่งนั้นรู้สึกอย่างไร

โลกแสนกว้างใหญ่ ฉันเดินทางไปแสนไกล สุดท้ายต้องการเพียง เหตุผลให้ไม่ต้องเดินอีกต่อไป ถ้าวันหนึ่งวันใด เธอหาทางกลับมาเจอ

ใต้ต้นหลิวต้นใหญ่ ฉันจะสวมแหวนบนมือเธอ อีกห้าหกสิบปี นี่คือที่ของเธอเสมอ ใต้หลิวนั้น ต้นที่เราเคยพบเจอ

สุดท้ายก็ถึงเวลา ที่ชีวิตเราห่างจากกัน ไม่เป็นไรนะที่รัก ความเจ็บปวดแค่ชั่วคราว ส่วนสายใยอยู่นิรันดร์ ไม่ว่าเธออยู่ไหน หันมา ต้นหลิวยังอยู่ที่นั่น เมื่อชีวิตดำเนินถึง สักวันหนึ่ง เราคงได้รู้กัน

โลกแสนกว้างใหญ่ มีอีกมากมายให้พบเจอ แม้ไม่นาน แต่ฉันดีใจ ที่ครั้งหนึ่งโลกทั้งใบ ของฉันนั้นคือเธอ ถ้าวันหนึ่งวันใด เราได้อยู่คู่กันถึงปลายทาง

ใต้ต้นหลิวต้นใหญ่ ให้ฉันนอนดินกลบร่าง ฉันจะกลายเป็นไม้ใหญ่ ให้ลูกเราพักระหว่างทาง ใต้ต้นหลิวต้นนั้น ต้นที่รักไม่เคยจืดจาง #mariawanna After all this time? Always. @marialynnehren

ด้าน มารีญา ก็โพสต์ภาพครั้งยังหวานกับแฟนหนุ่ม พร้อมแคปชั่นสั้นๆ ว่า Thank you for everything :) #Bffs4Life ท่ามกลางคนบันเทิงเข้ามาให้กำลังใจทั้งคู่