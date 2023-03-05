ด็อกเตอร์ป้ายแดง แอน จักรพงษ์ คว้าปริญญาเอก สวย รวย เก่ง ครบเครื่อง

อีกก้าวสำคัญของการประสบความสำเร็จในชีวิต แอน จักรพงษ์ จักราจุฑาธิบดิ์ บิ๊กบอสแห่งบริษัท เจเคเอ็น โกลบอล กรุ๊ป ขึ้นแท่นด็อกเตอร์ป้ายแดง คว้าปริญญาปรัชญาดุษฎีบัณฑิตกิตติมศักดิ์ สาขาวิชาการจัดการ (หลักสูตรนานาชาติ) วิทยาลัยผู้ประกอบการสร้างสรรค์นานาชาติรัตนโกสินทร์ มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลรัตนโกสินทร์ ณ หอประชุมมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี

โดย แอน จักรพงษ์ โพสต์รูปภาพความภาคภูมิใจ พร้อมแคปชั่น “Thank you for an Honorable Doctorate Degree in International Business Management from the Rattanakosin International College of Creative Entrepreneurship, Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin(RMUTR), which was given by the Privy Council on the behalf of His Majesty The King to me. Your recognition over my service inspires me and JKN Global Group to continue pursuing excellence and making an impact to the world. #annejakrajutatip #jkn18”

ทั้งนี้เจ้าตัวยังได้เขียนเล่าความในใจถึงการออกจากคอมฟอร์ทโซนของตนเองอีกด้วยว่า “Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. That’s where life begins. Don’t be afraid of learning again if you made mistakes. Knowing how to ‘Turn pain into power’ is very important! Learning how to ‘Change or Adapt during Disruption’ is compulsory. Owning the Power of ‘Force for Change’ is the incredible act of Transformational leader! #annejakrajutatip”

งานนี้ชาวเน็ตต่างชื่นชม แสดงความยินดี ปรบมือให้อย่างรัวๆ ทางด้านข่าวสดออนไลน์ก็ต้องขอแสดงความยินดีให้กับผู้บริหารคนเก่งด้วย ครบเครื่องจริงๆ