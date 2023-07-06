บมจ.ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จัดกิจกรรมวันสิ่งแวดล้อมโลก ร่วมปลูกต้นไม้ เพิ่มพื้นที่สีเขียวให้กับชุมชน

ว่าที่ร้อยตรีจิรชัย สาฤาษี ผู้จัดการทั่วไปสายงานสนับสนุนการผลิต โรงงานนครหลวง และพนักงานจิตอาสา บริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้ผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ จัดกิจกรรมวันสิ่งแวดล้อมโลก โดยร่วมปลูกต้นไม้กับชุมชน เพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่สีเขียว ณ ปราสาทนครหลวง จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา โดยมีนายศุภสิทธิ์ เอี่ยมเจริญ นายอำเภอนครหลวง ให้เกียรติเป็นประธานเปิดงาน ซึ่งกิจกรรมนี้ถือเป็นหนึ่งในพันธกิจของบริษัทฯในการอนุรักษสิ่งแวดล้อม ตลอดจนสร้างการมีส่วนร่วมในการรับผิดชอบต่อสังคมและชุมชน

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited organize World Environment Day activities to join a tree planting for increasing green space in community

Acting Sub Lt. Jirachai Saruesee – General Manager of Operation Support Division and volunteers from Nakhon Luang Plant site of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), the leading high-quality NPK compound fertilizer producer and distributor in Thailand under OX-Brand, organized World Environment Day activities to join a tree planting for increasing green space at Prasat Nakhon Luang, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province by Mr. Suphasit Iamcharoen – Sheriff of Nakhon Luang District, presided over this event. This activity is one of the company’s missions to conserve the environment, including engaging in social and community responsibility.