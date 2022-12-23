MC Phuong Thao พิธีกรสาวชาวเวียดนาม ได้รับการพูดถึงอย่างมากจากแฟนๆ เกม RoV อย่างมาก ในช่วงศึก APL 2022 ที่เธอปล่อยออร่าความน่ารั กตลอดทั้งทัวร์นาเมนต์

MC Phuong Thao กลายเป็นอีกหนึ่งสีสันสำคั ญของการแข่งขันอีสปอร์ต เกม RoV รายการ APL 2022 ที่นครโฮจิมินห์ ประเทศเวียดนาม หลังเธอได้ปล่อยดาเมจความน่ารั กสดใส และความสวยที่ ทำเอาแฟนๆละสายตาไม่ได้ ตั้งแต่คอนเทนต์อย่าง APL Diaries รวมไปถึงการรับหน้าที่พิธี กรบนเวทีในช่วงของการแข่งขัน

วันนี้ทีมงานข่าวสดอีสปอร์ต ได้รับเกียรติในการสัมภาษณ์เรื่ องราวของMC Phuong Thao หรือ หวู่ เฟือง ถ๋าว ถึงหลากหลายประเด็นเกี่ยวกับตั วเธอไม่ว่าจะเป็นเส้นทางอาชีพที่ พาเธอมาเฉิดฉายในวงการอีสปอร์ต รวมไปถึงมุมมองในเรื่องต่าง ๆ ที่เอ็กซ์คลูซีฟสุดๆ แต่เรื่องราวจะเป็นอย่างไรนั้น มาดูกันเลย (English Version Below)

“สวัสดีค่ะ ฉัน Phuong Thao, อายุ 25 ปี ฉันเป็นพิธีกรของเวียดนาม เนชันแนล เทเลวิชัน แชนแนล และพิธีกรของเกม Arena of Valor เวียดนาม ฉันเซอร์ไพรส์มากและรู้สึกเป็ นเกียรติที่ได้มาสัมภาษณ์กับข่ าวสดอีสปอร์ต”

Please introduce yourself

Hi, I’m Phuong Thao, 25. I’m a MC of Vietnam National Television Channel and host of Arena of Valor Vietnam. I’m really surprised when I have this interview with Khaosod Esports, it’s my honor.

ส่วนเรื่องเส้ นทางการทำงานของเธอ และจุดเริ่มต้นในอุตสาหกรรมอี สปอร์ตนั้น พิธีกรสาวสวยรายนี้ เผยว่า

“ฉันทำงานกับ National Television Station มา 5 ปี, เคยเป็น MC รายการสำหรับเด็กทางโทรทัศน์ ดังนั้นสไตล์ของฉันจึงเป็ นทางการมากๆ กระทั่งปี 2019 ฉันได้รับคำเชิญอย่างกะทันหั นให้มาเป็น MC ในรายการอีสปอร์ตของเกม Arena of Valor”

“ซึ่งตอนแรกฉันปฏิเสธคำชวนไป 2 หน เพราะตอนนั้นฉันไม่รู้เลยว่าอี สปอร์ต คือ อะไร และคิดว่าสไตล์ของฉันอาจจะไม่ เหมาะกับเรื่องเกม อย่างไรก็ตามทางเกม AOV ยังคงพยายามชวนฉันมาอีกครั้ง และสุดท้ายฉันก็ตอบรับ”

“ในตอนแรกมันไม่มีอะไรง่ายเลย ฉันช็อกไปเลยตอนที่ได้รั บคอมเมนต์แง่ลบในงานแรกของตั วเอง ผู้ชมหลายคนอาจไม่ชอบสไตล์ของฉั น พวกเขาบอกว่าฉันไม่เหมาะกับอี สปอร์ตและเกม บางคนถึงขั้นใช้คำพูดที่รุ นแรงและวิจารณ์เรื่องรูปร่ างของฉันด้วย”

“อย่างไรก็ตาม เพื่อนร่วมงานของฉันคอยให้กำลั งใจให้ฉันทำงานกับ AOV ต่อไป พวกเขาเชื่อว่าฉันทำได้ดีกว่านั้ น ด้วยประสบการณ์และความสามารถ ฉันจึงพยายามพัฒนาตัวเองทั้งเรื่ องความรู้เกี่ยวกับ AOV รวมถึงเรื่องคอนเนกชันและการโต้ ตอบกับนักกีฬาและแฟนๆ จนถึงตอนนี้ ฉันได้รู้ว่าตัวเองตัดสินใจถู กต้อง ตอนนี้ฉันได้เป็นส่วนหนึ่ งในโลกของ AOV แล้ว หลังจากผ่านไป 3 ปี”

Can you tell us about your career? how can you start working in esports industry?

I’ve been working for the National Television Station for 5 years. I was an MC for youth programs on TV so my style was really formal and elegant. In 2019, I suddenly received an invitation to be MC of an Esports program from Arena of Valor. Firstly, I just declined this invitation twice because I had no idea what Esports is at this time, and I also thought that my style was not suitable for gaming. Somehow AOV was still trying to invite me one more time then I finally accepted.

Nothing could be easy at first, I was shocked when I found many negative comments in my first show. Many viewers might not like my style, they said it didn’t fit with esports and gaming. Some of them even gave body shaming words and very aggressive comments.

However, my colleague still encouraged me to keep working in AOV. They believe I do better with my experience and ability, so I kept trying and improving both my AOV knowledge as well as connection and interaction with players and fans. Until now, I realized that this was the right decision. Now, I have become a real part of the AOV’s world after 3 years.

ส่วนคำตอบว่าอะไร คือ สิ่งที่ทำให้เธอมีความสุ ขในการทำงานนั้น เจ้าตัวตอบว่า

“ฉันคิดว่าอีสปอร์ตช่วยให้ฉันค้ นพบตัวเอง ฉันได้เจอกับตัวเองในมุมอื่นๆ มันเหมือนกับ Phuong Thao ในอีกหนึ่งจังหวะเมื่อทำงานในอุ ตสาหกรรมอีสปอร์ต ฉันรู้สึกว่าฉันได้รับพลั งงานมากขึ้น เมื่อได้ยืนอยู่บนเวทีอีสปอร์ ตอันน่าตื่นเต้น”

“อย่างไรก็ตาม AOV เป็นทัวร์นาเมนต์อีสปอร์ตที่ได้ รับความนิยมมากที่สุดในเวียดนาม แฟนๆก็มีความกระตือรือร้นมาก ดังนั้น ฉันจึงพยายามที่จะมอบประสบการณ์ ที่ดีที่สุดให้กับพวกเขาเสมอ ตอนที่พวกเขาได้ดูโชว์ หรือ คอนเทนต์ของเรา”

“ฉันคิดว่ามันมีความกดดันเสมอ แต่ถ้าคุณทำงานหนักจริงๆ ความพยายามของคุณจะได้รั บการยอมรับ”

What are the things that make you happy about your work?

I think Esports help me explore myself. I found many other colors in myself. It is like another dynamic Phuong Thao when working in the Esports industry. I feel I can gain more energy when I stand on an exciting Esports stage.

However, AOV esports is the most popular esports tournament in Vietnam. The fans are really enthusiastic, so I always try my best to give them the best experience when they watch our shows or contents.

I think the pressures always exist but if you really work hard your efforts will be recognized.

มาถึงพูดเรื่องเป้าหมายในเส้นทางการทำงานและเป้าหมายในชีวิตของเธอคนนี้กันบ้างดีกว่า

“ตอนแรก งานของฉันมีแค่การสัมภาษณ์หลังจบเกม แต่เมื่อปีที่แล้ว ตอนที่ฉันเข้าใจเกมมากขึ้น ฉันได้กลายมาทำหน้าที่ analyst host (วิเคราะห์เกม) ได้เป็นพิธีกรหลักในรายการระดับนานาชาติ และรายการที่สำคัญของ AOV”

“เป้าหมายของฉัน คือ การไม่ได้เป็นแค่พิธีกรอีสปอร์ตมืออาชีพ แต่รวมถึงคอนเทนต์ครีเอเตอร์ด้วย ฉันอยากเป็นแรงบันดาลใจคนรุ่นใหม่ที่มีแพชชันในสิ่งเดียวกัน และเปลี่ยนมุมมองของผู้คนในเวียดนามที่มี่ต่ออีสปอร์ต”

What is your target about your work? and what is your life goal?

In the beginning, my job was just doing the post-match interview. But 1 year ago, when I understood the game better, I became the analyst host, became the main MC in international tournaments and important events of AOV.

My goal is becoming not only a professional Esports host but also content creator. I want to inspire young people who share the same passion and change people’s view about Esports in Vietnam.

ไหนๆเธอก็ได้ทำงานเกี่ยวกับการวิเคราะห์บ้างแล้ว มาฟังมุมมองของเธอกันว่าความแตกต่างของอีสปอร์ตไทยกับเวียดนามเป็นอย่างไรบ้าง

“ฉันคิดว่าอีสปอร์ตมีความเป็นมืออาชีพมากในประเทศไทย เพราะเริ่มมีการพัฒนามาก่อนเวียดนาม ตอนนี้มันได้กลายเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในชีวิตของคนรุ่นใหม่ในฐานะความบันเทิงที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุด”

“ในเวียดนาม อีสปอร์ตค่อยๆได้รับการยอมรับว่าเป็นกีฬาอย่างแท้จริง เราอยู่ในกระบวนการในการสร้างระบบนิเวศของอีสปอร์ตจากสโมสร, ผู้เล่นอาชีพ และฝ่ายจัดการแข่งขัน”

“พูดตามตรงฉันประทับใจนักกีฬาชาวไทยใน APL 2022 พวกเขามีความเป็นมืออาชีพมาก แต่ก็ยังคงมีความเป็นมิตรด้วย”

in your opinion What are the differences between Thailand and Vietnam?

I think Esports is really professional in Thailand because it started developing earlier than Vietnam. Currently, it has become a part of young people’s life as the most popular entertainment. In Vietnam, Esports is gradually being recognized as a true sport. We are in the process of building an Esports ecosystem from Esports club, pro-players and esports organizer.

To be honest, I was impressed by the Thai players in this APL 2022. They are really professional, but they are still very friendly.

นอกจากนี้เธอยังได้เล่าถึงการแข่งขัน APL 2022 ที่เพิ่งจบลงไป ว่าเป็นอีกหนึ่งความทรงจำที่ดี

“ฉันดีใจมากที่เราสามารถเจอกับผู้เล่นได้แบบตัวเป็นๆ หลังจาก 2 ปีที่ผ่านมา (มีการระบาดของโควิด-19ทำให้ต้องแข่งแบบออนไลน์) มันเป็นการแข่งขันที่น่าตื่นเต้นเพราะเป็นการกลับมาจัดงานแบบออฟไลน์ ฉันรู้สึกโชคดีที่ได้ร่วมทำกิจกรรมกับนักกีฬาและทีมงาน เช่นการต้อนรับนักแข่งที่สนามบิน, ได้ไปร่วมงานในวันมีเดีย เดย์ และทำการสัมภาษณ์ในวันแข่งขัน โดยเฉพาะการที่ฉันได้เป็นพิธีกรในรายการ APL Diaries ซึ่งคุณสามารถติดตามได้ตามช่องทางของเกม AOV สิ่งเหล่านี้ล้วนเป็นความทรงจำที่ดีของฉัน”

About This APL 2022, What are the interesting thing about this tournament?

I am really happy when we can meet all the players in person after 2 years. The event is really exciting when it is back to an offline tournament. I feel lucky when I can join all the activities together with players and staff like greeting players in the airport, joining the media day and doing the interview on the match day. Especially, I’m the host of APL Diaries videos that you can find on the AOV channel. All of these things are all good memories for me.

ส่วนมุมมองที่มีต่อ 3 ตัวแทนจากประเทศไทย (Bacon Time, Buriram United Esports, KFC x Talon) ในรายการ APL 2022 ?

“ฉันคิดว่าพวกเขามีการพัฒนาที่ยอดเยี่ยมเมื่อเทียบกับรายการเมื่อช่วงกลางปี พวกเขาทำให้ฉันประทับใจในฟอร์มการเล่นทั้งรอบแบ่งกลุ่ม และรอบน็อกเอาต์ นอกจากนั้น ฉันเป็นแฟนคลับของ Bacon Time เพราะพวกเขาเท่มากและเล่นได้ดีมากด้วย”

What do you think about 3 teams from Thailand and their players in this APL?

I think they already have a great improvement compared to the mid-year tournament. They impressed me with their performance in the group-stage and knock-out stage also. I’m a fan of Bacon Time because they are very cool and play very well.

ขณะที่เรื่องคำแนะนำสำหรับคนรุ่นใหม่ที่อยากเข้ามาอยู่ในวงการอีสปอร์ต?

“มีคำกล่าวหนึ่งที่ฉันชอบมาก “ไม่มีความท้าทายใดที่จะไม่รู้จักความสามารถทั้งหมดของมัน” ฉันกล้าที่จะเปลี่ยนตัวเองตอนที่เข้ามาในเส้นทางของอีสปอร์ต และคุณเองก็สามารถทำได้ เพราะเราไม่มีขีดจำกัด”

Can you give some advice for the youngsters who want to be in the esports industry?

There is a saying that I really like: “No challenge shall never know all its capabilities” (Goethe). I really dared to change myself when I came to Esports and you can also do it because “We have NO LIMITS”.

นอกจากนี้ หวู่ เฟือง ถ๋าว ยังได้พูดถึงแฟนๆชาวไทยที่ติดตามเธอกันอยู่ด้วยนะ

“ฉันเซอร์ไพรส์มาก ตอนที่รู้ว่ามีผู้ติดตามจากไทยมากกว่า 10,000 คน หลังจากซีเกมส์ ครั้งที่ 31 และ APL 2022 ฉันรู้สึกขอบคุณสำหรับการสนับสนุนของทุกคน นอกจากคอมมูนิตี้ของ AOV, ฉันยังเคยเจอกับนักกีฬา FIFA Online 4 ทีมชาติไทย ในซีเกมส์ และพวกเขาก็บอกว่ารู้จักฉันด้วย ซึ่งฉันดีใจที่ได้ยินแบบนั้น”

“ฉันเคยไปที่ประเทศไทยหนึ่งครั้ง และหวังว่าจะมีโอกาสได้กลับไปอีกในเร็วๆนี้ ขอบคุณแฟนๆชาวไทย ฉันรักพวกคุณ <3”

Many Thai fans followed you already, Do you want to say something to the Thai fans?

I was very surprised when I found I have 10,000 followers from Thailand after SEAGAMES 31 and APL 2022. I feel really grateful for all of their support. Besides the AOV community, I also met Thai FO4 players at Sea Games and they also said that they knew me. I’m very happy to hear that. I’ve been to Thailand once and I hope to have a chance to come back soon when I have the opportunity.

Thank you Thai fans. I love you guys <3

สำหรับใครที่อยากติดตามผลงานของเธอสามารถไปติดตามได้ที่แฟนเพจ MC PhươngThảo | Facebookกันได้เลย