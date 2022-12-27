เอวา เอลฟี – Eva Elfie นักแสดงสาวที่โด่งดังในวงการหนังผู้ใหญ่ เผยความรู้สึกที่ได้ไปสัมผัสงานแข่ง TI 11 พร้อมพูดถึงEVA BUFF ที่แฟนๆยกให้เธอเป็นผู้เสกชัย

เอวา เอลฟี – Eva Elfie ถูกพูดถึงในฝั่งของอีสปอร์ต เกม Dota 2 อย่างมาก ในช่วง 2 ปีที่ผ่านมา หลังแฟนๆยกให้เธอมีบัฟฟ์พิเศษในการช่วยให้ทีมที่เธอเชียร์คว้าแชมป์ The International หรือ TI ได้สำเร็จ ทั้งใน TI 10 ที่เธอโพสต์เชียร Team Spirit และสุดท้ายพวกเขาได้แชมป์ ต่อด้วย TI11 ที่เธอใส่เสื้อ Tundra พร้อมมาเชียร์ถึงขอบสนามและพวกเขาก็ได้รับโล่ห์เอจิสจริง ๆ

ขณะที่ล่าสุดเธอก็เพิ่งใส่เสื้อเชียร์ทีมชาติอาร์เจนตินา และสุดท้ายพวกเขาคว้าแชมป์ฟุตบอลโลก 2022 ที่กาตาร์

วันนี้เอวาได้ให้สัมภาษณ์กับข่าวสดอีสปอร์ตในหลากหลายเรื่องราว แต่จะมีอะไรบ้างนั้น มาติดตามกัน (English Version below)

ช่วยเล่าประสบการณ์ของคุณใน TI 11 ที่สิงคโปร์ หน่อยได้ไหม?

“ฉันดีใจที่ได้เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของรายการนี้ มันเป็นประสบการณ์ที่น่าทึ่ง ฉันรู้สึกเป็นธรรมชาติที่สุดในฐานะนักข่าวพิเศษ ฉันรู้สึกดีกับหน้าที่นี้เพราะฉันเรียนด้านสื่อสารมวลชนมา”

“ภารกิจหลักของฉัน คือ การสัมภาษณ์สันๆ (รวมถึงคำถามที่ไม่ค่อยปกติเท่าไร) ฉันทำให้เหล่าโปรเพลเยอร์ประหลาดใจและจับอารมณ์ของพวกเขา มันสนุกและแฟนๆก็ชอบด้วย ฉันมีความสุขที่ได้มอบความสนุกให้คนอื่น อย่าลืมไปดูวีดีโอเกี่ยวกับอีเวนต์นี้ในช่องยูทูบของฉันด้วยนะ”

Can you tell us about your experience at TI11 in Singapore? I was glad to be part of this. It was really a stunning experience. I felt the most organically as a “special journalist”. I felt great in this role because I am a bachelor of journalism. My main task was to take short interviews (including unusual questions). I managed to surprise the pro-players and catch their emotions. It was fun and many fans liked it! I am happy to give people joy. Don’t forget to check out my YouTube channel for videos from the event.

คุณมีผู้ติดตามเพิ่มขึ้นไหมหลังจากได้ไปร่วมงาน TI11?

“แน่นอนเลยล่ะ พวกเขาชอบในสิ่งที่ฉันเข้าไปมีส่วนร่วมหลายๆอย่าง ฉันซาบซึ้งมากๆ และน่าจะมีความน่าสนใจมากขึ้นอีกหลังจากนี้”



Do you get more followers after joining this Tournament?

Definitely yes, many of my participation was to their liking! I really appreciate this! Further will be even more interesting.

คุณคิดอย่างไรกับคอมมูนิตีของอีสปอร์ต?

“กลุ่มคนที่ยอดเยี่ยม มีความเป็นมืออาชีพในสายงานของพวกเขา ฉันได้เจอผู้เล่นและตัวแทนของคอมมูนิตี้หลายคน และแน่นอนว่าพวกเขาทุกคนทั้งเป็นมิตร, ใจดี และคิดบวก เพราะว่าสุดท้ายแล้ว เราทุกคนต่างทำสิ่งหนึ่งที่เหมือนกัน คือ เรามอบอารมณ์ให้กับผู้ชม”

What do you think about esports community? Great people, professionals in their field. I met a lot of players and community representatives and absolutely all of them were friendly, kind and positive. Because in the end, we all do one thing in common – we give emotions to the audience.

บางคนบอกว่า Tundra คว้าแชมป์ TI11 เพราะบัฟฟ์ของคุณ, แล้วคุณคิดอย่างไรกับเรื่องนี้ล่ะ?

“ใช่เลย “Eva Buff” ได้รับความนิยมอย่างมาก เพราะมันใช้ได้จริง (หัวเราะ) แต่โดยทั่วไปแล้ว ฉันชื่นชอบเรื่องราวของความสำเร็จ (Tundra คู่ควรกับมัน) เมื่อคุณไม่ได้เป็นทีมเต็ง แต่คุณยังทุ่มสุดตัวและฝ่าขวางหนามเพื่อไปให้ถึงดวงดาว”

Someone said that Tundra wins TI11 because your buff, then what do you think about it? Yes, “Eva Buff” has become very popular because it actually works lol. But in general I like such success stories (Tundra deserves it) – when you are not a favorite, but you still lay out to the maximum and reach the stars through the thorns.

เราเห็นว่าคุณได้สัมภาษณื 23savage ด้วย แล้วคุณคิดว่าเขาเป็นอย่างไรบ้าง?

“เขาเป็นคนที่ยอดเยี่ยม เขาพูดคุยกับฉันอย่างจริงใจและให้เกียรติ มันเป็นการพูดคุยสั้นๆ แต่เป็นการสัมภาษณ์ที่สนุก ฉันขอให้เขาประสบความสำเร็จกับการแข่งขันในอนาคต”

We saw you interview 23savage,so what do you think about him? He is a wonderful person – he communicated with me sincerely and respectfully. It was a short but very funny and kind interview. I wish him great success in all future tournaments!

แฟนๆชาวไทยหลายคนติดตามคุณ, อยากบอกอะไรกับพวกเขาหน่อยไหม?

“ฉันเพิ่งไปเที่ยวที่ประเทศไทยมาเมื่อช่วงใบไม้ผลิ, ไทยเป็นประเทศที่สวยงามและผู้คนก็เป็นมิตร และฉันได้รู้ว่าฉันมีแฟนๆมากมายที่ประเทศไทย ฉันอยากบอกว่าฉันรักพวกเขามาก และซาบซึ้งกับการสนับสนุนของพวกเขา ฉันจะกลับไปเจอกับพวกคุณอีกเร็วๆนี้ อย่างไรก็ตามฉันได้ปล่อย VLOG เกี่ยวกับประเทศไทยเอาไว้ หวังว่าพวกคุณจะชอบมันนะ” You have so many fans in Thailand too, Can you say something to them? I traveled through Thailand this spring – a beautiful country with such friendly people. And I know that there are really many of my fans in Thailand. I want to say that I love them so much and appreciate their support! I will visit you again soon. Btw today I published my vlog about Thailand on my YouTube channel (Bangkok in particular), I hope you enjoy it!

