ตำรวจมะกันอารมณ์ดี อัดคลิปลิปซิงค์และเต้นช่วงพักเบรก สองวันคนดูเกือบ30ล้าน!

#NorfolkPD Lip Sync Challenge

YOUR WAIT IS OVER!!!! The Norfolk Police Department was challenged by the Corinth Police Department, Texas to a #lipsync battle and we gladly accepted. As you can see we all had a great time filming the video, which we have to point out was done in #onetake! #NorfolkPD is challenging Seattle Police Department, Norfolk Constabulary, Virginia Beach Police Department, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (OFFICIAL)Thanks for watching!!!!Bruno Mars

โพสต์โดย Norfolk Police Department เมื่อ วันจันทร์ที่ 9 กรกฎาคม 2018