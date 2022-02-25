ดินไหว 6.2 แม็กนิจูดเขย่าอินโดนีเซีย-สะเทือนถึงสิงคโปร์ สลดดับเจ็บอื้อ!

Khaosod
ดินไหว 6.2 – วันที่ 25 ก.พ. เอเอฟพี รายงานว่า เมื่อเวลาราว 08.30 น. ตามเวลาท้องถิ่นของ อินโดนีเซีย สำนักสำรวจธรณีวิทยาสหรัฐอเมริกา (ยูเอสจีเอส) ระบุพบ แผ่นดินไหว ขนาด 6.2 แม็กนิจูด มีจุดศูนย์กลางห่างจากเมืองบูกิตติงกิในจังหวัดสุมาตราตะวันตก ราว 70 กิโลเมตร และลึกเพียง 12 กิโลเมตร

ส่งผลให้ประชาชนจำนวนมากพากันหนีตายออกจากบ้านเรือนและวิ่งขึ้นที่สูง อย่างไรก็ตาม ไม่มีประกาศเตือนคลื่นสึนามิ

เบื้องต้นพบผู้เสียชีวิตแล้วอย่างน้อย 7 ราย และบาดเจ็บราว 85 คน ขณะเดียวกันมีรายงานว่าแรงสั่นสะเทือนของแผ่นดินไหวในเมืองบูกิตติงกิสามารถรับรู้ได้ถึงจังหวัดรีเยา จังหวัดสุมาตราเหนือ และบางพื้นที่ของสิงคโปร์

ดินไหว 6.2

Injured people are attended to at the Yarsi Simpang Empat hospital after an earthquake struck Sumatra Island, Indonesia, February 25, 2022. Photo: Antara Foto/ Altas Maulana via REUTERS

สลดดับเจ็บอื้อ!

A man checks the damage of the destroyed Raya Kajai mosque after an earthquake in Kecamatan Talamau on Sumatra Island, Indonesia, February 25, 2022. Antara Foto/Altas Maulana via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA.

ดินไหว 6.2

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least seven people and injured dozens more when it struck inland near the western coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, with tremors also felt in neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore, officials said. AFP


ดินไหว 6.2

The disaster mitigation agency said seven were killed and 85 were injured. Its chief said some buildings, including a government office, homes and a bank sustained damage. AFP

 

