Khaosod
Online
 

อวดโฉม “โลงศพบรรจุมัมมี่” 250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย

รอบโลก
อวดโฉม “โลงศพบรรจุมัมมี่” 250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย
31 พ.ค. 2565 - 20:28 น.

อวดโฉม โลงศพบรรจุมัมมี่ 250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย

เกาะติดข่าว กดติดตาม ข่าวสด
เพิ่มเพื่อน

อวดโฉม “โลงศพบรรจุมัมมี่”ซินหัว รายงานการค้นพบทางโบราณคดีที่สำคัญครั้งใหม่ใน อียิปต์ ประกอบด้วยโลงศพปิดผนึกที่บรรจุมัมมี่จำนวน 250 โลง รูปปั้นเทพเจ้าและเทพธิดาโบราณทำจากสัมฤทธิ์ จำนวน 150 ชิ้น และโบราณวัตถุอื่นๆ บริเวณ สุสานซักคารา ทางตอนใต้ของกรุงไคโร

ข่าวแนะนำ

นายมอสตาฟา วาซิริ เลขาธิการสภาสูงด้านโบราณคดีแห่งอียิปต์ (เอสซีเอ) กล่าวว่าทีมภารกิจทางโบราณคดีของอียิปต์ที่ปฏิบัติงานในพื้นที่ “สุสานบูบาสเตียน” ได้ค้นพบรูปปั้นสัมฤทธิ์ซึ่งมีความเก่าแก่ที่สามารถสืบย้อนกลับถึงยุคปลายของอียิปต์โบราณ

250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย

Egypt unveiled on Monday a major new archaeological find of 250 sealed coffins containing mummies, 150 bronze statues of ancient gods and goddesses, and other antiquities at the Saqqara necropolis, south of the capital Cairo. (Xinhua)

นายวาซิริกล่าวอีกว่าสุสานบูบาสเตียนเก็บรักษารูปปั้นสัมฤทธิ์เทพเจ้าและเทพธิดาขนาดแตกต่างกัน 150 ชิ้น อาทิ อะนูบิส อามุนมีน โอซิริส ไอซิส เนเฟอร์ทัม บัสเตต และฮาธอร์ รวมถึงหม้อสัมฤทธิ์หลายใบ

ทีมภารกิจยังพบโลงศพไม้เขียนสีสภาพดีจำนวน 250 โลง ซึ่งมีความเก่าแก่ย้อนกลับถึงช่วง 500 ปีก่อนคริสต์ศักราช ภายในหลุมศพหลายหลุมที่ฝังมัมมี่สภาพดี รวมถึงกลุ่มรูปปั้นไม้หน้าทอง กล่องไม้ทาสี และเครื่องราง

นอกจากนี้ยังเจอกระดาษปาปิรุสที่บันทึกโคลงกลอนจาก “คัมภีร์มรณะ” (Book of the Dead) และชุดเครื่องสำอางอย่างหวี ที่เขียนขอบตา ภาชนะใส่ของ สร้อยข้อมือ ต่างหู และสร้อยคอเมล็ดพืช

ทั้งนี้ นายวาซิริเสริมว่าการค้นพบครั้งนี้เกิดขึ้นระหว่างการขุดค้นครั้งที่ 4 ซึ่งเริ่มต้นเดือนเม.ย.2561 ส่วนภารกิจขุดค้นครั้งที่ 5 จะเริ่มต้นเดือนก.ย.ที่จะถึงนี้

250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย

An Egyptian archeological mission working in Bubastian Cemetery area discovered a bronze statues cachette in the site that dates back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt, Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, told media. (Xinhua)

250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย

“The cache included 150 different-size bronze statues of gods and goddesses like Anubis, Amunmeen, Osiris, Isis, Nefertum, Bastet, Hathor, and several bronze pots,” Waziri said. (Xinhua)

250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย

The mission has also discovered 250 intact colored wooden coffins that date back to 500 B.C. inside several burial wells comprising well-preserved mummies as well as a group of golden-face wooden statues, painted wooden boxes, and amulets, he added. (Xinhua)

250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย

During the excavation work inside one of the wells, the mission found a papyrus that writes verses from the Book of the Dead, said Waziri. (Xinhua)

อวดโฉม “โลงศพบรรจุมัมมี่”

A collection of cosmetics was also found, including combs, eyeliners, containers, bracelets, earrings, and seed necklaces. (Xinhua)

อวดโฉม “โลงศพบรรจุมัมมี่”

(Xinhua)

อวดโฉม “โลงศพบรรจุมัมมี่”

The discovery was made during the fourth excavation of the site that started in April 2018. The Egyptian mission will start the fifth excavation works in September, Waziri added. (Xinhua)

 

ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง:

ติดตามข่าวสด

ข่าวเด่นประจำวัน

1

หมอปลาย โกนผมบวชยาว ทำนายสั่งลา เผยใช้พลังจนมีผลต่อร่างกาย
2

ให้โชคแทบทุกงวด! ตุ๊กแก3หาง โผล่บนเลขปฏิทินเงินล้าน เตรียมเอาเลขเสี่ยงโชค
3

5ปีเชื่อมั่น แม่น้อย สินสอดท่วมใจคืนลูก บีบหัวใจเจอถามขายบ้านขายรถไม่ขายตัวใช้หนี้
4

สายเปย์ตัวจริง ก็อต เซอร์ไพรส์ถอยรถบีเอ็มให้ บุ๋ม รับอยู่ด้วยกันแล้ว
5

เกลี้ยงแน่ ลาล่า-ธัญญ่า รำบวงสรวงพ่อปู่ศรีสัตตนาคราช ขนลุกเลข3ตัวตรงเลขธูป
6

กันต์ ถอยป้ายแดงของขวัญให้ลูกชาย แฟนหวยส่องเลข ขอตามเลยงวดนี้
7

สาวแก้เผ็ด พนง.ร้านแบรนด์เนมดูถูกแม่ รุ่งขึ้น พาแม่กลับมาซื้อ แทบเหมายกร้าน
8

ย้อนดู 'มาดามแป้ง' ผู้จัดการฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย ในวัย 22 ปี
9

เดือดร้องเรียน‘ชัชชาติ’ ผุดแคมเปญถอด‘ศรีสุวรรณ’ จากเลขาฯสมาคมองค์การพิทักษ์รธน.
10

ราคาทองวันนี้ 31 พ.ค.65 ให้ไวเลย ปรับลงแล้ว เทียบราคาสุดท้ายวานนี้

ภาพที่

อัลบั้มภาพ อวดโฉม “โลงศพบรรจุมัมมี่” 250 โลง-ตื่นตารูปปั้นเทพเจ้าโบราณนับร้อย
ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง