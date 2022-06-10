Khaosod
Online
 

พาชมบรรยากาศ เกาหลีใต้เดินหน้าทดสอบ “แท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ” ในย่านกังนัม

รอบโลก
พาชมบรรยากาศ เกาหลีใต้เดินหน้าทดสอบ “แท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ” ในย่านกังนัม
10 มิ.ย. 2565 - 17:44 น.

พาชมบรรยากาศ เกาหลีใต้เดินหน้าทดสอบ “แท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ” ในย่านกังนัม

เกาะติดข่าว กดติดตาม ข่าวสด
เพิ่มเพื่อน

พาชมบรรยากาศซินหัว รายงานว่ารัฐบาลเขตมหานครโซล เมืองหลวงของ ประเทศเกาหลีใต้ ร่วมกับกระทรวงที่ดิน โครงสร้างพื้นฐาน และการขนส่งของประเทศ ริเริ่มดำเนินการทดสอบบริการเรียก “ยานยนต์ไร้คนขับ” เป็นระยะเวลา 2 เดือนในย่านกังนัมซึ่งเป็น 1 ใน 5 ย่านที่มีประชากรอาศัยอยู่มากที่สุดในกรุงโซล

ข่าวแนะนำ
พาชมบรรยากาศ

A self-driving taxi running in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea. The Seoul Metropolitan Government together with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport initiated a two-month test operation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

พาชมบรรยากาศ

A staff member demonstrates in a self-driving taxi in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

เกาหลีใต้เดินหน้าทดสอบ “แท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ” ในย่านกังนัม

A staff member demonstrates in a self-driving taxi in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2022. The Seoul Metropolitan Government together with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport initiated a two-month test operation of ride-hailing service with self-driving vehicles in Gangnam Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

เกาหลีใต้เดินหน้าทดสอบ “แท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ” ในย่านกังนัม

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the inside view of a self-driving taxi in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea. The Seoul Metropolitan Government together with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport initiated a two-month test operation of ride-hailing service with self-driving vehicles in Gangnam Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

พาชมบรรยากาศ

A staff member demonstrates in a self-driving taxi in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2022. The Seoul Metropolitan Government together with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport initiated a two-month test operation of ride-hailing service with self-driving vehicles in Gangnam Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

 

ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง:

ติดตามข่าวสด

ข่าวเด่นประจำวัน

1

ทลายรังสยิวกลางป่า อึ้ง!ถุงยางใช้แล้ว ยกทรงเกลื่อน หมอนผ้าห่ม ขึงกั้นห้องมั่วเซ็กซ์
2

วางแผนมา6เดือน! แพนเค้ก ร้องไห้เข่าทรุด เจอ นักร้องดัง เซอร์ไพรส์กลางงานแต่ง
3

ด่วน! พบแล้ว ครูหนิง สลดถูกทหาร ฆ่าอำพรางศพ หมกบ่อน้ำหลังบ้าน
4

พีกสุด! มาริโอ้ เล่าเหตุการณ์ ผจก. ถูก 'ลิซ่า' บล็อกไอจี ฝากขอโทษแทนด้วย 
5

หลอกมาตลอด บุ๋ม เห็นข้อมูลก็อตมือสั่น เป็นแม่ลูก4แล้ว หมอดูสุดแม่นทักตั้งแต่อายุ11
6

สานฝันพ่อ! ลูกช่วยตามหาเพื่อนร่วมรบ ผ่านไป 50 ปี แต่มิตรภาพยังคงอยู่
7

เจอแบบนี้ทั้งวันทั้งคืน! เพื่อนข้างห้องกินตับสะเทือนเลื่อนลั่น สุดทนขึ้นป้ายในลิฟต์
8

บุกยิง3ศพ ผู้ใหญ่บ้าน-กรรมการกองทุนกลางศาลาหมู่บ้าน อัยการรอด
9

แพนเค้ก สวยสง่าดุจเจ้าหญิง ควง พี่หมี วิวาห์ชื่นมื่น เผยช็อตหวานคุกเข่าสวมแหวน
10

สาวกินต้มเล้งแซ่บ เพื่อนแทะเหลือแต่กระดูก ดูแล้วหน้าตาคุ้นๆ ต้องใช่แน่ๆ

ภาพที่

อัลบั้มภาพ พาชมบรรยากาศ เกาหลีใต้เดินหน้าทดสอบ “แท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ” ในย่านกังนัม
ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง