พาชมบรรยากาศ เกาหลีใต้เดินหน้าทดสอบ “แท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ” ในย่านกังนัม
เกาะติดข่าว กดติดตาม ข่าวสด
พาชมบรรยากาศ – ซินหัว รายงานว่ารัฐบาลเขตมหานครโซล เมืองหลวงของ ประเทศเกาหลีใต้ ร่วมกับกระทรวงที่ดิน โครงสร้างพื้นฐาน และการขนส่งของประเทศ ริเริ่มดำเนินการทดสอบบริการเรียก “ยานยนต์ไร้คนขับ” เป็นระยะเวลา 2 เดือนในย่านกังนัมซึ่งเป็น 1 ใน 5 ย่านที่มีประชากรอาศัยอยู่มากที่สุดในกรุงโซล
A self-driving taxi running in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea. The Seoul Metropolitan Government together with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport initiated a two-month test operation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A staff member demonstrates in a self-driving taxi in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A staff member demonstrates in a self-driving taxi in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2022. The Seoul Metropolitan Government together with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport initiated a two-month test operation of ride-hailing service with self-driving vehicles in Gangnam Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the inside view of a self-driving taxi in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea. The Seoul Metropolitan Government together with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport initiated a two-month test operation of ride-hailing service with self-driving vehicles in Gangnam Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A staff member demonstrates in a self-driving taxi in Gangnam of Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2022. The Seoul Metropolitan Government together with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport initiated a two-month test operation of ride-hailing service with self-driving vehicles in Gangnam Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง: