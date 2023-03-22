รักฉันเหมือนเป็นผู้หญิงคนเดียวในโลกและรักลูกของฉันเหมือนลูกของเขาโดยไม่ต้องสงสัยใดๆ แห่ยินดี เมญ่า แฟนหนุ่มชาวสเปนทำเซอร์ไพรส์คุกเข่าขอแต่งงาน สุดซึ้งความรักที่มีให้

น้ำตาแตกเลยคุณแม่ลูกหนึ่ง ร่วมยินดีกันสนั่นโซเชียล เมญ่า นนธวรรณ หรือ เมญ่า นนธวรรณทัศ ทองเหล็ง มิสไทยแลนด์เวิลด์ 2014 ล่าสุดเจ้าตัวได้ประกาศข่าวดี หลังจาก แฟนหนุ่ม Chabei Der หรือ ชาบิ นายแบบหล่อชาวสเปน ทำเซอร์ไพรส์ขอแต่งงานบรรยากาศสุดโรแมนติก

โดย เมญ่า เผยโมเมนต์หวานกับแฟนหนุ่ม พร้อมข้อความสุดซึ้งจากความรักของแฟนหนุ่มที่ทำเซอร์ไพรส์ขอแต่งงาน และสิ่งที่ฝ่ายชายพิสูจน์ให้เห็นกับความรักที่มีต่อเมญ่าและลูกชายจนชนะใจฝ่ายหญิงว่า “Having you in my life is beyond the dream life I could have ever pictured myself in. You showed me the dream man I wish to have, a gentleman I wish my son will look up to, a man who loves me like I am the only woman in the world and loves my son as his own without any doubt. You healed me and showed me all reasons to love and feel confident in myself again. I was proud enough to call you My man. Only now I have to call You …. my fiancé … love u to infinity

Special Thanks to @love_yourmoments for capturing our precious moment u r amazing and @girlfridayeventsmallorca for making our day extra special and so romantic you are the best. @myriad_grand_monde_official my incredible brothers who made this dress for me since 3 years ago now I know it’s made for a reason love u p’ x p’ korn” ท่ามกลางเพื่อนๆคนบันเทิงเข้ามาร่วมแสดงความยินดีกันรัวๆ