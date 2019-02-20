ป๊อป อารียา สุดเศร้า ร่ำไห้ คุณแม่เสียชีวิต พี่ชาย CPR สุดยื้อ ไม่ทันได้ดูใจนาทีสุดท้าย

สูญเสียยิ่งใหญ่ในชีวิต – ป๊อป อารียา โพสต์ภาพและคลิปสุดอาลัยรักคุณแม่ พร้อมแคปชั่นสุดเศร้า หลังคุณแม่ปทุมวรรณ เสียชีวิตในบ้านพัก โดยสาวป๊อปกลับมาไม่ทันได้ดูใจคุณแม่ครั้งสุดท้าย

โดย ข้อความบางช่วงบางตอน สาวป๊อป บอกว่า คุณแม่นอนอย่างสงบในตอนบ่ายและหยุดหายใจเมื่อวันที่ 15 กุมภาพันธ์ เวลาประมาณ 13.30 น. ที่ผ่านมา เมื่อสุดสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา

ซึ่งสาวป๊อปร้องไห้จนตาบวมกับความสูญเสีย ขณะที่ พี่ชายต้องทำ CPR และพยายามอย่างดีที่สุดเพื่อช่วยชีวิตคุณแม่ ตอนที่ สาวป๊อป กลับมาไม่ทันได้ดูใจคุณแม่ เจ้าตัวยอมรับว่ายากที่จะไม่รู้สึกเสียใจ

ทั้งนี้ไม่ขอรับพวงหรีดหรือดอกไม้เพราะราคาแพงและสิ้นเปลือง เนื่องจากคุณแม่เป็นคนประหยัด พร้อมทั้งขอบคุณกำลังใจจากทุกคนที่ทำให้ไม่รู้สึกโดดเดี่ยว

ป๊อป อารียา นักแสดงและอดีตนางสาวไทย ปี 2537 ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งลูกกตัญญูที่ดูแลคุณแม่ อดีตวิศวกร ที่ป่วยอาการสมองน้อยฝ่อ ไม่สามารถรักษาให้หายได้ มายาวนาน มักเผยคลิปน่ารักกับคุณแม่ตอนมีชีวิต

ก่อนจะโพสต์สุดเศร้ากับการจากไปอย่างไม่มีวันกลับของคุณแม่ครั้งนี้

“Sleep in peace my beautiful #mom, you have blessed me with so much #love, I feel so lost knowing I can never hug or kiss you again??. Thank you to everyone who has written to her and admire and love #mymompatumwan . She went to sleep peacefully in the afternoon and stop breathing on February 15, at around 1:30 pm ?? this past weekend

I have cried until my eyes are swollen and I have lost my voice screaming into the heaven that I was in Pai when my brother had to perform CPR and tried his best to revive her alone without me??.

it is difficult to not feel regret. Life and love is never fully appreciated until it is gone. Because mom went quickly, without any pain and never had to enter the hospital to have all those tubes and needles in her, I feel she wanted to be at home with us. I did not allow any formalin to preserve her body, I am beyond relief

I never had her in any life insurance, or they would have to taken her away and do an autopsy. Life and death has become an assembly line business that I do not want my mother to go through. I have decided to put her body in a plug-in refrigerated coffin and have a private prayer service at home.

I do not want any wreath or cut flowers that are expensive and wasteful that I will have to throw away later, my frugal mom would not approve ?? Please send prayers and message to me and I will read it to her like I have been doing everyday. Everyone’s message of support and encouragement made my mom feel loved and less alone,

I thank you . Please allow me and my brother and her closest family and friends to mourn without the drama and circus of the media. Please honor our need for a small service at our house by not sending any gifts or flowers, we would appreciate all well wishes without them. Her cremation will be held at a temple close to our house.

I will post that when I get the time slot. Thank you for every well wishes. My mom is now in #peace. Rest In Peace my love, I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

ก่อนจะโพสต์อีกคลิป สุดคิดถึงคุณแม่ ท่ามกลางแฟนคลับเข้ามาร่วมแสดงความเสียใจและให้กำลังใจจำนวนมาก