กลุ้ม "โฟมเหม็นเน่า" ลอยทั่วชุมชน-ชี้สารซักฟอกสะสม "หมักหมม" ในแม่น้ำ (คลิป)

กลุ้ม “โฟมเหม็นเน่า” ลอยทั่วชุมชน-ชี้สารซักฟอกสะสม “หมักหมม” ในแม่น้ำ (คลิป)
29 เม.ย. 2565 - 19:55 น.

กลุ้ม “โฟมเหม็นเน่า” ลอยทั่วชุมชน-ชี้สารซักฟอกสะสม หมักหมมในแม่น้ำ

กลุ้ม “โฟมเหม็นเน่า”เอ 24 รายงานเหตุการณ์สุดพิสดารในเขตมอสเกียรา ชานกรุงโบโกตา ประเทศโคลอมเบีย หลังโฟมสีขาวที่ก่อตัวขึ้นในแม่น้ำปลิวว่อนลอยไปตามถนนหนทางในชุมชนย่านลอสพูเอนเตส ท่ามกลางความวิตกกังวลของชาวบ้าน

ขณะที่หน่วยงานด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมระบุว่าโฟมดังกล่าวเป็นสารตกค้างจากสารซักฟอกที่ไหลลงไปสะสมในแม่น้ำ อย่างไรก็ตาม ก่อนหน้านี้ยังไม่มีโฟมปรากฏขึ้นกระทั่งเกิดฝนตกหนักต่อเนื่องและทำให้เกิดโฟมกองพะเนินเต็มแหล่งน้ำ

ขณะที่มิร์เรอร์รายงานว่าโฟมซึ่งมีกลิ่นเหม็นเน่ามีส่วนประกอบของสารลดแรงตึงผิวและฟอสเฟตที่พบได้ในผงซักฟอกและก่อให้เกิดฟองเมื่อผสมกับน้ำ แต่เพราะสะสมมานานโฟมสีขาวที่ดูไม่มีพิษภัยกลับกลายเป็นโฟมที่เต็มไปด้วยสารเคมีและมลพิษ

ส่วนการแก้ปัญหาเบื้องต้นทางการท้องถิ่นแนะนำให้ประชาชนในพื้นที่ลดการใช้สารซักฟอกที่อาจไปเพิ่มสารเคมีให้โฟมเหล่านี้ยิ่งอันตรายต่อสุขภาพและระบบทางเดินหายใจ

ลอยทั่วชุมชน-ชี้สารซักฟอกสะสมหมักหมมในแม่น้ำ

Residents of Los Puentes neighbourhood in Mosquera, on the outskirts of the Colombian capital Bogota, are living a toxic reality as a huge layer of foam coming out from a polluted river has reached the doors of the homes and roads. Residents are increasingly concerned about this phenomenon, which, although not new, has increased in the rainy season. (A24)


ลอยทั่วชุมชน-ชี้สารซักฟอกสะสมหมักหมมในแม่น้ำ

Residents are increasingly concerned about this phenomenon, which, although not new, has increased in the rainy season. The environmental authority said the amount of detergents being poured into the rivers and the recent rain were found to increase the foam. It has advised local residents to keep away from the foam to avert the risk of respiratory diseases. (A24)

กลุ้ม “โฟมเหม็นเน่า”

The environmental authority said the amount of detergents being poured into the rivers and the recent rain were found to increase the foam. It has advised local residents to keep away from the foam to avert the risk of respiratory diseases. (A24)

ชี้สารซักฟอกสะสม “หมักหมม” ในแม่น้ำ

A motorcyclist rides through pungent foam which formed in the polluted Mosquera River and invaded the Los Puentes neighbourhood, west of Bogota. AFP

 

