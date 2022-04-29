Residents of Los Puentes neighbourhood in Mosquera, on the outskirts of the Colombian capital Bogota, are living a toxic reality as a huge layer of foam coming out from a polluted river has reached the doors of the homes and roads. Residents are increasingly concerned about this phenomenon, which, although not new, has increased in the rainy season. (A24)
A motorcyclist rides through pungent foam which formed in the polluted Mosquera River and invaded the Los Puentes neighbourhood, west of Bogota. AFP