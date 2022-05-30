จีนสั่งเปลี่ยน “แบบเรียนฉาว” หลังถูกวิจารณ์ภาพประกอบ “ลามก” เหยียดเชื้อชาติ
เกาะติดข่าว กดติดตาม ข่าวสด
จีนสั่งเปลี่ยน “แบบเรียนฉาว” – บลูมเบิร์กและ สเตรตส์ไทมส์ รายงานวันที่ 30 พ.ค. ว่า กระทรวงศึกษาธิการของจีนออกคำสั่งให้ พีเพิลส์ เอดดูเคชั่น เพรส สำนักพิมพ์ของรัฐบาลกลาง เปลี่ยนภาพประกอบในหนังสือเรียนระดับชั้นประถมศึกษา
หลังเกิดกระแสวิพากษ์วิจารณ์อย่างกว้างขวางเมื่อสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมาถึงความไม่เหมาะสมของรูปภาพซึ่งหลายฝ่ายระบุว่าน่าเกลียด เข้าข่ายลามกอนาจาร และเหยียดเชื้อชาติ พร้อมย้ำว่าหนังสือเรียนชุดใหม่ต้องแล้วเสร็จภายในภาคการศึกษาช่วงฤดูใบไม้ร่วงที่จะถึงนี้
นอกจากนี้ยังสั่งให้ตรวจสอบหนังสือเรียนระดับชั้นมัธยมศึกษาทั่วประเทศ รวมทั้งสร้างความมั่นใจต่อสาธารณชนว่าสื่อการสอนจะเป็นไปตามทิศทางของค่านิยมทางสังคมและส่งเสริมวัฒนธรรมจีน
China’s Ministry of Education has ordered a state-owned publisher to change illustrations in a set of its primary school textbooks after widespread public criticism that the pictures were ugly, pornographic and racist. People’s Education Press must “rectify and reform” the publications. /weibo/
The publisher of educational books was told to redesign the illustrations and ensure the new ones are in place by the fall semester, after they are reviewed and approved by the ministry, according to the statement. /weibo/
The ministry ordered a thorough inspection of primary and middle-school textbooks nationwide, and vowed to seriously deal with public comments and advice to ensure teaching materials “adhere to the right political direction and value orientation, promote outstanding Chinese culture, and conform to the aesthetic tastes of the general public”. TIGERSTIGER1
The publisher issued a public apology on its official Wechat account and said it had reflected on the public concern and felt a deep sense of guilt. /weibo/
A special working group had been set up to select quality designers to replace all illustrations in these textbooks. /weibo/
ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง: