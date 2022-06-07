พบ “กรดอะมิโน” จากดาวเคราะห์น้อย “ริวกุ” ห่างจากโลก 300 ล้านกิโลฯ
พบ “กรดอะมิโน” – เอ็นเอชเค และ ซินหัว รายงานว่า กระทรวงศึกษาธิการญี่ปุ่นเปิดเผยการตรวจพบ กรดอะมิโน มากกว่า 20 ชนิด ในตัวอย่างที่เก็บมาจากพื้นผิว “ดาวเคราะห์น้อยริวกุ” ซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากโลกมากกว่า 300 ล้านกิโลเมตร โดยยานสำรวจ “ฮายาบุสะ 2” ของประเทศ
รายงานระบุว่ากรดอะมิโนที่ค้นพบอาจจำเป็นต่อการยังชีพ และอาจซุกซ่อนเบาะแสสำหรับทำความเข้าใจต้นกำเนิดสิ่งมีชีวิต โดยตัวอย่างจากดาวเคราะห์น้อยริวกุมากกว่า 5.4 กรัม ถูกนำกลับโลกด้วยแคปซูลประจำภารกิจระยะ 6 ปี ของยานสำรวจฮายาบุสะ 2 เมื่อเดือนธ.ค.2563
Japan’s science ministry says more than 20 types of amino acid have been found in samples collected from the Ryugu asteroid. The discovery may help scientists better understand the origins of life, as amino acids are one of its basic building blocks. /NHK/
ทั้งนี้ ยานสำรวจฮายาบุสะ 2 น้ำหนัก 600 กิโลกรัม ถูกส่งขึ้นสู่ห้วงอวกาศจากศูนย์อวกาศทาเนกาชิมะทางตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ของญี่ปุ่นเมื่อเดือนธ.ค.2557
จากนั้นเดินทางไกลมากกว่า 3.2 พันล้านกิโลเมตร ลงจอดบนดาวเคราะห์น้อยริวกุหลายครั้งเพื่อเก็บตัวอย่างหิน และทำการสำรวจอื่นๆ เพื่อค้นหาเบาะแสเกี่ยวกับวิวัฒนาการของระบบสุริยะและต้นกำเนิดชีวิต
A canister containing a sample from Ryugu, given to NASA by Japanese space agency JAXA. The sand and dust samples were collected from the asteroid and brought to Earth by Japan’s Hayabusa2 space probe in 2020. Eight teams in the country, including one at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, have been analyzing the materials. Photo: NASA
Japan’s Hayabusa2 space probe brought samples to Earth from an asteroid in late 2020. Amino acids are an essential substance in most forms of life and are thought to have existed since shortly after the Earth was formed. One theory suggests that they ceased to exist on Earth during a period when the planet became extremely hot but were reintroduced from outer space by meteors. (Photo courtesy of JAXA/Kyodo)
