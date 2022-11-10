แอริน อึ้ง เพื่อนเซอร์ไพรส์จัดปาร์ตี้สละโสด รวมความโหด มันส์ ฮา

แฟนหนุ่มของแต่งงานปุ๊บ เพื่อนๆ ของนักแสดงสาว แอริน สิรีภรณ์ ยุกตะทัต จัดปาร์ตี้สละโสดให้ทันที ซึ่งนักแสดงสาวถึงกับโอดครวญถึงความดุเดือด ในงานปาร์ตี้ครั้งนี้

ข่าวแนะนำ

แต่เป็นการโอดครวญที่มาพร้อมรอยยิ้ม และความสุขที่เพื่อนๆ ร่วมจัดให้ งานนี้สาวแอริน เลยเก็บภาพบรรยากาศปาร์ตี้มาฝากแฟนๆ พร้อมกับเขียนแคปชั่นว่า

HELL 😈 – when my friends decided that I have been a naughty girl and needed to go through stages of HELL and dumped in bloody water in order to be cleansed and reborn 🤷🏻‍♀️!!??? I’m hardly scared of anything but I was frightened! 🤣

I can’t believe how you guys pulled this off and stayed in character! 👹You guys transformed a hotel room into different stages of hell! Who thinks of that!? LOVE MY CRAZY FRIENDS!!! 💥💥💥

ขอบคุณรูปจากไอจี : aerinyuktadatta

ติดตามข่าวสด

ข่าวเด่นประจำวัน

1

ยูทูบเบอร์ญี่ปุ่น จุ่มตัวในแม่น้ำคงคา สัมผัสความศักดิ์สิทธิ์ ผ่านไปชั่วโมงเดียวรู้เรื่อง!
2

สาวหล่อ แฉสัญญาทาส ตกนรกทั้งเป็น ถูกบังคับ เสพสังวาส3คนผัวเมีย
3

ครูสาวโดนแล้ว! ตำรวจจับทำคลิปโชว์กินค้างคาว โทษหนักคุก 5 ปีปรับ 5 แสน
4

โสดและรวยมาก! หนุ่มถูกหวย 368 ล้าน ประกาศหาภรรยา มาใช้เงินด้วยกัน
5

โหดมาก! ชมคลิป 'เมธี' ปล่อยหมัดเด็ด น็อกคู่แข่งยก 2 ก่อนแลกหมัด 'ยอดวันเผด็จ'
6

'หนุ่ม' แฉเจ้าของ บ.โลจิสติกส์ดัง ขู่บังคับสาวหล่อเป็นเมียล้างหนี้ เจอแต่ละวันยิ่งกว่าตกนรก
7

โซเชียลอี๋! หมอลำคณะดัง เล่นกับเด็ก 15 เกินเบอร์ เข้าข่ายล่วงละเมิดผู้เยาว์?
8

ทำไปช้ำไป! กระทงที่แพงที่สุดในโลก ใบละ 1.2 แสน ทำมาจากกล้วยด่าง หลังราคาหล่นวูบ
9

ไปให้สุดบ้าน 2.5แสนล้าน กาย ซื้อหลักสิบบานขนาดไหน ฐานฝังทองเมียก็ไม่รู้?
10

สุดตะลึง! นักวิจัยผ่าท้อง งูหลามยักษ์ 5 เมตร เจอกลืนแอลลิเกเตอร์ 1.5 เมตรทั้งตัว