แอริน อึ้ง เพื่อนเซอร์ไพรส์จัดปาร์ตี้สละโสด รวมความโหด มันส์ ฮา

แฟนหนุ่มของแต่งงานปุ๊บ เพื่อนๆ ของนักแสดงสาว แอริน สิรีภรณ์ ยุกตะทัต จัดปาร์ตี้สละโสดให้ทันที ซึ่งนักแสดงสาวถึงกับโอดครวญถึงความดุเดือด ในงานปาร์ตี้ครั้งนี้

แต่เป็นการโอดครวญที่มาพร้อมรอยยิ้ม และความสุขที่เพื่อนๆ ร่วมจัดให้ งานนี้สาวแอริน เลยเก็บภาพบรรยากาศปาร์ตี้มาฝากแฟนๆ พร้อมกับเขียนแคปชั่นว่า

HELL 😈 – when my friends decided that I have been a naughty girl and needed to go through stages of HELL and dumped in bloody water in order to be cleansed and reborn 🤷🏻‍♀️!!??? I’m hardly scared of anything but I was frightened! 🤣

I can’t believe how you guys pulled this off and stayed in character! 👹You guys transformed a hotel room into different stages of hell! Who thinks of that!? LOVE MY CRAZY FRIENDS!!! 💥💥💥

ขอบคุณรูปจากไอจี : aerinyuktadatta