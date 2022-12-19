เทย่า โรเจอร์ส คลอดลูกคนที่ 2 ให้ มิก้า ชูศรี เผยชื่อลูกชาย น้อง Jaden

ขอแสดงความยินดีกับคุณพ่อคุณแม่ป้ายแดง สำหรับนักแสดงสาว เทย่า โรเจอร์ส ได้คลอด ‘น้อง Jaden’ เมื่อวันที่ 18 ธ.ค. 2565 ให้กับสามี มิก้า ชูนวลศรี นักฟุตบอลชื่อดัง ถือว่าเป็นฤกษ์ดี คลอดตรงกับวันชิงชนะเลิศ ฟุตบอลโลก 2022

โดย มิก้า ชูศรี ได้ออกมาประกาศผ่านอินสตาแกรมอำลา สโมสรฟุตบอลทรู แบงค็อก ยูไนเต็ด ตลอดระยะเวลา 9 ปี ที่ได้รับโอกาส เผยว่า “TRUE BANGKOK UNITED THANK YOU to the boss khun Kachon, chanita and everyone at the club for everything, truly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this amazing club for the last 9 years..To all the fans who have always been there for me from day one ever since Dindeng….all i can say is thank you and that i will miss you

What an incredible journey, i will never forget my time here….i want to wish the club all the success in the future and hope that i will be back again soon #MC16 #BUFC”

ส่วนด้าน เทย่า ก็ได้โพสต์รูปภาพลูกชายคนที่ 2 พร้อมเฉลยชื่อทักทายตัวเล็กที่ได้ลืมตาดูโลกว่า “Hello world, I’m Jaden” แฟนคลับรวมถึงเหล่าคนบันเทิง ต่างร่วมแสดงความยินดี ยลโฉมน้อง Jaden

ขอบคุณไอจี : tayastarling/ chunuonsee16