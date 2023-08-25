คนบันเทิงร่วมงาน ContentAsia Awards ครั้งที่ 4 โชว์ศักยภาพ ได้รับรางวัลเพียบ

งานประกาศรางวัล ContentAsia Awards ครั้งที่ 4 ประจำปี 2023 เป็นงานประกาศรางวัลงานแรกในระดับเอเชีย ที่มีผลงานชั้นนำเข้าร่วมพิจารณากว่า 500 ผลงาน มีผู้เข้าชิงมาร่วมงานจาก 12 ประเทศ ได้แก่ จีน ฮ่องกง อินเดีย อินโดนีเซีย ญี่ปุ่น เกาหลีใต้ มาเลเซีย ฟิลิปปินส์ สิงคโปร์ ไต้หวัน ไทย และ เวียดนาม ซึ่งผลงานในปีนี้มีความโดดเด่นของทางเอเชีย และเป็นผลงานที่มีโอกาสเข้าถึงผู้ชมทั่วเอเชียและทั่วโลก

สื่อออนไลน์ด้านบันเทิง ContentAsia ผู้นำสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์และสื่อดิจิทัลต่างประเทศรายใหญ่ ที่นำเสนอข้อมูลเจาะลึกข่าวสารความเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดคอนเทนต์ในภูมิภาคเอเชีย จัดงานประกาศรางวัลยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับผลงานภาคบันเทิงในเอเชีย โดยมี Janine Stein (จานิน สไตน์) เป็นประธานจัดงาน

โดยงาน ContentAsia Awards ครั้งที่ 4 ประจำปี 2023 จัดขึ้นที่ประเทศไทย ณ ดิ แอทธินี โฮเทล แบงค็อก (แกรนด์ฮอลล์) กรุงเทพฯ และมีการไลฟ์สดการประกาศผลรางวัลให้ได้ชมควบคู่ไปกับการจัดงานให้ได้รับชมพร้อมกันทั่วโลก ทั้งคอนเทนต์ที่ออกอากาศทางโทรทัศน์ สตรีมเมอร์ และแพลตฟอร์มออนไลน์ ดำเนินรายการโดย นักแสดงสาวและพิธีกรคนดัง Alice Tso (อลีสญาฌ์ ทอย)

ในพิธีเปิดงานศิลปินสาว อิมเมจ-สุธิตา ชนะชัยสุวรรณ ขึ้นโชว์ร้องเพลงประกอบละคร “The Betrayal” (เกมรักทรยศ) ออกอากาศทางช่อง 3 และแพลตฟอร์ม Viu สำหรับผู้เข้าร่วมงานนั้นเป็นบุคคลจากค่ายอุตสาหกรรมบันเทิงหลากหลายประเทศทั่วทั้งเอเชีย

มีนักแสดงไทยและแขกผู้มีเกียรติที่มาร่วมงาน อาทิ บอย-ปกรณ์ ฉัตรบริรักษ์, ใหม่ เจริญปุระ, สุรินทร์ กฤตยาพงศ์พันธุ์, กิตติ สิงหาปัด, อรุโณชา ภาณุพันธุ์, อำไพพร จิตต์ไม่งง, สายทิพย์ มนตรีกุลฯ, วรฤทธิ์ ไวยเจียรนัย, บอล-กัมมัญญ์ กลมแก้ว, แพท-ชญานิษฐ์ ชาญสง่าเวช ฯลฯ ซึ่งภายในงานบรรยากาศเป็นไปอย่างคึกคัก บุคคลเบื้องหน้าเบื้องหลังวงการบันเทิงทั่วเอเชียมารวมตัวกัน และต่างก็ลุ้นรางวัลสำหรับผลงานที่สร้างสรรค์กันมาอย่างตั้งใจ

จานิน สไตน์ ประธานจัดงาน กล่าวว่า “ความตั้งใจทุ่มเทในการนำเรื่องราวและความบันเทิงแบบเอเชียแท้ๆ สู่สายตาคนทั่วโลกนั้น เห็นได้ชัดว่า เรากำลังได้เห็นผลลัพธ์ของความทุ่มเทพยายามอย่างหนักในการยกระดับทักษะด้านการผลิต และปรับปรุงกระบวนการ รวมถึงการลงทุนมากขึ้นในอุตสาหกรรมบันเทิง แม้ว่า2-3ปี ที่ผ่านมา อุตสาหกรรมสื่อจะหยุดชะงักเป็นวงกว้างจากโรคระบาด แต่เราก็ยังเชื่อในพลังของเรื่องราวดีๆ ที่พวกเรากำลังจะสื่อออกไป ซึ่งนี่ก็คือเหตุผลในการถือกำเนิดของ ContentAsia ในปี 2549 มีบางสิ่งที่พิเศษมากๆ ในการที่ผู้คนในอุตสาหกรรมมารวมตัวกัน เพื่อเฉลิมฉลองการบอกเล่าเรื่องราวของเอเชีย ความแข็งแกร่งและศักยภาพที่ไร้ขีดจำกัดของอุตสาหกรรมด้านเอ็นเทอร์เทนเม้นต์ในเอเชีย”

รายชื่อผู้ได้รับรางวัล Content Asia Awards 2023 มีดังนี้

Best Asian Drama for a Regional and/or International Market (ละครเอเชียยอดเยี่ยมระดับภูมิภาคและ/หรือระดับตลาดต่างประเทศ)

Gold – Atom’s Last Shot Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.

Silver – Decoy (เหยื่อลวง) Coupang Play / H.House / CREAHUB

Bronze – Rebooting Nippon TV / AX-ON Inc. / MASEKI GEINOSHA

Best Asian Drama for a Single Market in Asia (ละครเอเชียยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับตลาดเอเชีย)

Gold – Rebooting Nippon TV / AX-ON Inc. / MASEKI GEINOSHA

Silver – Dirty Linen ABS-CBN Entertainment / Dreamscape Entertainment

Bronze – Serigala Terakhir 2 Vidio / Screenplay Films

Best Director of a Scripted TV Programme (ผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับรายการโทรทัศน์ที่มีสคริปต์)

Gold – Ampaiporn Jitmaingong (อำไพพร จิตต์ไม่งง) for “Bad Romeo” (คือเธอ) BEC World / Channel 3 / Thong Entertainment

Silver – Sidharta Tata for “Pertaruhan The Series” Vidio / Screenplay Films

Bronze – Mizuno Itaru for “Rebooting” Nippon TV / AX-ON Inc. / MASEKI GEINOSHA

Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia (รายการทีวีดัดแปลงยอดเยี่ยมในเอเชีย (มีสคริปต์))

Gold – 23:23 สัญญา สัญญาณ True CJ Creations Company Ltd

Silver – Liar (Malaysia) Double Vision for Astro Shaw. Format distributed by All3Media International

Bronze – Flower of Evil (Philippines) Viu / ABS-CBN

Best TV Format Adaptation (Unscripted) in Asia. (รายการทีวีดัดแปลงยอดเยี่ยมในเอเชีย (ไม่มีสคริปต์))

Gold – Top Chef Thailand NBCUniversal Formats / Heliconia H Group

Silver – Indian Idol 13 Fremantle India Television Productions Pvt Ltd

Bronze – Dancing With Myself NBCUniversal Formats / Red Carpet (Vietnam)

Best Male Lead in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia (นักแสดงนำชายยอดเยี่ยมรายการโทรทัศน์/ซีรีส์ที่ผลิตในเอเชีย)

Gold – Heo Sung-tae as No Sang-cheon in “Decoy” Coupang Play / H.House / CREAHUB

Silver – Nie Yuan as Xi Weian in “Legacy” Warner Bros. Discovery / Huanyu Entertainment

Bronze – Meng-po Fu 傅孟柏 as Ming Jie Zhang in “Taiwan Crime Stories” Sixty Percent Productions Ltd / Imagine Entertainment / CalFilms Asia

Best Female Lead in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia (นักแสดงนำหญิงยอดเยี่ยมรายการโทรทัศน์/ซีรีส์ที่ผลิตในเอเชีย)

Gold – Bae Suzy as Yu-mi in “Anna” Coupang Play / Contents Map

Silver – Tanivu Yatauyungana (Francesca Gao) as Kaili Qin in “The AmazingGrace of Sigma” Rosebud Production / Bang Suit International Culture Creation

Silver – Pat Chayanit Chansangavej (แพท ชญานิษฐ์ ชาญสง่าเวช) as “Wanwan” Thidawal Intharaphrom in ซีรี่ย์ “P.S. I Hate You”GMMTV Co., Ltd.

Bronze – Qin Lan as Yi Zhongling in “Legacy” Warner Bros. Discovery / Huanyu Entertainment

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia *new category (นักแสดงสมทบชายยอดเยี่ยมรายการโทรทัศน์/ซีรีส์ที่ผลิตในเอเชีย) *รางวัลใหม่

Gold – Ganindra Bimo as Reno in “Serigala Terakhir 2” Vidio / Screenplay Films

Silver – Naim Daniel as Ayam in “Projek: High Council” Astro Shaw Sdn Bhd

Bronze – Sam Yang as Weicheng Zhao in The Amazing Grace of Sigma” Rosebud Production / Bang Suit International Culture Creation

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia *new category (นักแสดงสมทบหญิงยอดเยี่ยมรายการโทรทัศน์/ซีรีส์ที่ผลิตในเอเชีย) *รางวัลใหม่

Gold – Xiang Yun as Wang Jin Hui in “Your World in Mine” Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Silver – Yu-Ping Wang as Lianxin Li in “The Amazing Grace of Sigma” Rosebud Production / Bang Suit International Culture Creation

Silver – Samantha Ko as Youyun Zhan in “The Amazing Grace of Sigma” Rosebud Production / Bang Suit International Culture Creation

Bronze – Michelle Wong as Chien in “After Dark S2” Papahan Films / Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Asian Feature Film/Telemovie (รายการภาพยนตร์สารคดี/ภาพยนตร์ทางโทรทัศน์ยอดเยี่ยมแห่งเอเชีย)

Gold – An Inconvenient Love ABS-CBN Films

Silver – Silent Walls ­­– 2023 Telemovie Ochre Pictures Pte Ltd / Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Bronze – Lebai Sampan MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd

Bronze – Silent Walls – 1938 Telemovie Ochre Pictures Pte Ltd / Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Asian LGBTQ+ Programme (รายการสำหรับ LGBTQ+ ที่ดีที่สุดในเอเชีย)

Gold – Moonlight Chicken (พระจันทร์มันไก่) GMMTV Co., Ltd.

Silver – Triage The Series (ทริอาช) TV Thunder Public Company Limited / AISPLAY

Bronze – The Eclipse (คาธ) GMMTV Co., Ltd

Best Sound Design for an Asian TV Programme/Series *new category (งานออกแบบเสียงยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับรายการทีวี/ซีรีส์เอเชีย) **รางวัลใหม่

Gold – Legacy Warner Bros. Discovery / Huanyu Entertainment

Silver – Katarsis Vidio / Screenplay Films

Bronze – Mr. Zhou Ghost Stories@Job Haunting II Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Bronze – Fix My Life Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Original Song for an Asian TV Programme or Movie (เพลงต้นฉบับยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับรายการทีวีหรือภาพยนตร์เอเชีย)

Gold – I Still Miss You (ฉันยังคิดถึง) ­­- Ost. “Spirits of the Mekong River (ภูตแม่น้ำโขง)” BEC World / Channel 3 / Chandelier Music

Silver – I Think of You (อาทิตย์รำพัน จันทร์รำพึง) – OST “The Kinnaree Conspiracy (ลายกินรี)” BEC World / Channel 3 / Chandelier Music

Silver – It’s You (คือเธอ) – OST “Bad Romeo (คือเธอ)” BEC World / Channel 3 / Chandelier Music

Bronze – Khanti by Rossa – OST “Bidadari Bermata Bening” Viu / Inspire Music / Aquarius Pustaka Musik

Bronze – Rasa Yang Hilang by Heidimoru – OST “Hilang” Viu / The Media Hustler

Best Short-form Drama Series Made in Asia (ซีรีส์ดราม่าขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยมที่ผลิตในเอเชีย)

Gold – A Couple of Bros (Downstairs, Season 3) Robot Playground Media / Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Silver – Give Me Back My Nudes Viddsee

Bronze – Solidarity Viddsee

Best Asian Talk Show (ทอล์กโชว์เอเชียยอดเยี่ยม)

Gold – Point of View Surya Citra Television

Silver – With Love, Becks Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Bronze – Next to Neelofa Season 2 Astro Malaysia

Best Asian Original Game Show (ออริจินอลเกมโชว์เอเชียยอดเยี่ยม)

Gold – Everybody, Sing! Season 2 ABS-CBN Entertainment

Silver – Uprising Kitchen Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation

Bronze – SGD10000 Silver Screen International Pte Ltd / Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Asian Comedy Show (คอมเมดี้โชว์เอเชียยอดเยี่ยม)

Gold – SNL Korea Season 3 (แฟนหนุ่ม 3 นาที) Coupang Play / A Story / NBCUniversal Formats

Silver – The Jennie Show TaiwanPlus / Whatube Studio / LUCKYSPARKS

Bronze – Lipgloss Spy / สายลับลิปกลอส (“Sailub Lipgloss”) BEC World (Public) Company Limited

Best Current Affairs Programme made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets (รายการสถานการณ์ปัจจุบันยอดเยี่ยมที่ผลิตในเอเชียสำหรับตลาดเอเชียและ/หรือตลาดต่างประเทศ)

Gold – The Atom Araullo Specials: Mata sa Dilim (“Eye in the Dark”) GMA Network, Inc.

Silver – Bali Bombing – The Untold Story CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Bronze – Catching a Scammer (Singapore Serial Swindler) CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Current Affairs Programme made in Asia for a Single Asian Market (รายการสถานการณ์ปัจจุบันยอดเยี่ยมที่ผลิตในเอเชียสำหรับตลาดเอเชีย)

Gold – News Magazine: Girl In Coffin? Television Broadcasts Limited

Silver – 3 Miti News (ข่าว 3 มิติ) BEC World / Channel 3 / BEC Multimedia

Silver – Gaganyaan – Bharat Ki Antariksh Udaan Warner Bros. Discovery

Bronze – Tuesday Report: Unusual Confessions Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Factual Programme made in Asia for Multiple Asian and/or International Market(รายการที่เป็นข้อเท็จจริงยอดเยี่ยมที่ผลิตในเอเชีย สำหรับตลาดเอเชียและ/หรือต่างประเทศ)

Gold – The Exiles CNA, MediaCorp Pte Ltd

Silver – Uptown Otters Beach House Pictures, Love Nature

Bronze – The Forever Walk: China National Geographic China / Shanghai Media Group Documentary Center

Best Factual Programme made in Asia for a Single Asia Market (รายการที่เป็นข้อเท็จจริงยอดเยี่ยมที่ผลิตในเอเชีย สำหรับตลาดเอเชีย)

Gold – Legends of the Ramayana with Amish Warner Bros. Discovery

Gold – Secrets of The Kohinoor Warner Bros. Discovery

Silver – Third Rail – Behind The Scenes Special Ochre Pictures Pte Ltd / Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Bronze – Majalah 3: Misi Kembalikan Kuasa Kenyir TV3 Media Prima Television Networks

Best Factual Entertainment Programme Made in Asia for International/Regional Markets (รายการบันเทิงข้อเท็จจริงยอดเยี่ยมที่ผลิตในเอเชีย สำหรับตลาดต่างประเทศ/ภูมิภาค)

Gold – Office Romance Coupang Play / DI Turn / Studio Supa-dupa

Silver – LOVE by A.I. Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.

Bronze – Don’t Hesitate to Emulate! Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.

Best Factual Entertainment Programme for a Single Market in Asia (รายการบันเทิงข้อเท็จจริงที่ยอดเยี่ยม สำหรับตลาดเอเชีย)

Gold – Taste of Satisfaction Television Broadcasts Ltd

Silver – Hunt for the Indian Mujahideen Warner Bros. Discovery

Bronze – Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bhardwaj Warner Bros. Discovery

Best Kids TV Programme Made in Asia (รายการเด็กยอดเยี่ยมที่ผลิตในเอเชีย)

Gold – LAMPUT – Lamput Meets Tuzki Warner Bros. Discovery / Vaibhav Studios / Inspidea

Silver – Mr Midnight: Beware The Monsters (มิสเตอร์มิดไนท์ ระวังปีศาจไว้นะ) Beach House Pictures, Netflix

Bronze – Legenda Puteri Qaseh Astro Malaysia, Red Communications