นักร้องดัง Jessie J ถูกวินิจฉัยป่วยเป็น “มะเร็งเต้านม” ระยะเริ่มต้น เตรียมเข้าผ่าตัด พักงานชั่วคราว จะกลับมาพร้อมเพลงใหม่

เป็นอีกหนึ่งเรื่องช็อกของแฟนเพลง เมื่อนักร้องชื่อดังระดับโลก Jessie J ได้ออกมาเปิดเผยผ่านช่องทางส่วนตัวว่าเธอได้รับการวินิจฉัยว่าเป็นมะเร็งเต้านมในระยะเริ่มต้น

เธอได้เล่าว่าก่อนจะแชร์เรื่องนี้ออกมาให้ได้รู้ มีความกังวลนิดหน่อย แต่เธอก็อยากที่จะเปิดเผยมัน โดย Jessie J มีแพลนไปรักษาตัวหลังจบการแสดงในงาน Capital’s Summertime Ball วันที่ 15 มิถุนายนนี้ และรีบกลับมาพร้อมกับผลงานเพลงใหม่

“Hi, I’ve been going back and forth a little bit on should I share it?”

“I want to but there’s lots of opinions outside and knowing that the media are going to make this way bigger than it needs to be but also knowing that I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me and also I’m a sharer.”

“I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life before no secrets came out. I was diagnosed with early breast cancer”

“I’m highlighting the world early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the world early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

“I just wanted to be open and share it. One because selfishly I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.”

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

“It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much. Similar and worse. Um that’s the bit that’s kills me.”

“I want to and just let you guys know wasn’t something I’d planned but yeah I’m getting to keep my nipples that’s good it’s a weird topic and a weird situation and I know that the press are going to say crazy stuff but you know to get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called no secret right before a song called Living My Best Life which was all pre-planned before I found out about this I mean you can’t make it up.”

“It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery. And I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

“สวัสดีค่ะ ช่วงนี้ฉันลังเลอยู่นิดหน่อยว่าจะควรแชร์เรื่องนี้ออกไปดีไหม”

“ฉันอยากแชร์นะ แต่ก็มีความคิดเห็นรอบข้างเยอะ แล้วก็รู้ว่าสื่อจะทำให้เรื่องนี้ใหญ่เกินความเป็นจริง แต่ในขณะเดียวกัน ฉันก็อยากจะบอกกับแฟนๆ และคนที่ห่วงใยฉัน เพราะฉันเป็นคนที่ชอบแชร์”

“ฉันเป็นคนที่เคยแชร์ทุกอย่างในชีวิต ไม่มีเรื่องลับให้คนอื่นมาเปิดเผย ฉันได้รับการวินิจฉัยว่าเป็นมะเร็งเต้านมระยะเริ่มต้น”

“ขอเน้นเลยว่า “ระยะเริ่มต้น” ค่ะ มะเร็งไม่ดีในทุกรูปแบบ แต่ฉันก็ยึดกับคำว่า “เริ่มต้น” เอาไว้ตลอด ช่วงที่ผ่านมาฉันต้องไปตรวจหลายอย่างมาก”

“ฉันแค่อยากเปิดใจและแชร์มันออกมา หนึ่งเลยก็เพราะในแง่เห็นแก่ตัวนิดหน่อย ฉันยังไม่ค่อยได้พูดถึงมัน ฉันยังไม่ค่อยได้ประมวลความรู้สึก เพราะมัวแต่มุ่งทำงานหนักมาก”

“แล้วฉันก็รู้ว่าในอดีต การที่ฉันแชร์เรื่องต่างๆ มันช่วยฉันได้มาก ทั้งจากกำลังใจที่ได้รับจากคนอื่น และเรื่องราวที่พวกเขาแชร์กลับมา ฉันเป็นคนเปิดเผยค่ะ”

“มันทำให้ใจสลายจริงๆ ที่รู้ว่ามีคนอีกมากที่ต้องผ่านเรื่องแบบนี้ หรือยิ่งกว่านี้… นั่นแหละคือสิ่งที่หนักที่สุดสำหรับฉัน”

“ฉันอยากพูดออกมาให้ทุกคนรู้ มันไม่ใช่สิ่งที่วางแผนไว้เลย แต่ก็… ใช่ค่ะ ฉันยังได้เก็บหัวนมไว้อยู่ อาจจะเป็นเรื่องแปลกๆ นิดนึง และสถานการณ์มันก็แปลกจริงๆ ฉันก็รู้นะว่าสื่อคงจะพูดกันไปต่างๆ นานา”

“คือมันตลกมาก เพราะฉันเพิ่งจะกำลังปล่อยเพลงชื่อ No Secret แล้วเพลงถัดไปก็ชื่อ Living My Best Life ซึ่งทั้งหมดนั้นวางแผนไว้ก่อนที่จะรู้ตัวว่าฉันเป็นมะเร็ง… พูดตรงๆ เลยนะ มันเหมือนเรื่องแต่งเลย”

“ฉันจะหายไปสักพักหลังจากงาน Summertime Ball เพื่อเข้ารับการผ่าตัด แล้วฉันจะกลับมาพร้อมหน้าอกใหม่และเพลงใหม่ค่ะ”

ขอบคุณที่มาจากไอจี : jessiej