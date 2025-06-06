มาริษ แจงคืบหน้าเจรจาภาษีทรัมป์ เผยสหรัฐ ยินดีสนับสนุนสถานทูตไทย นัดพูดคุยระหว่างทีมไทยแลนด์ กับสหรัฐ มั่นใจเกิดขึ้นในเร็วๆนี้

วันที่ 6 มิ.ย.2568 นายมาริษ เสงี่ยมพงษ์ รมว.ต่างประเทศ โพสต์ผ่าน X ระบุถึงความคืบหน้าการเจรจาภาษีสหรัฐอเมริกาว่า “เมื่อคืนนี้ ผมได้รับรายงานล่าสุดจากเอกอัครราชทูตไทย ณ กรุงวอชิงตัน ว่า ฝ่ายสหรัฐฯ ยินดีสนับสนุนสถานทูตในการประสานงานกับหน่วยงานต่าง ๆ ของสหรัฐฯ เพื่อนัดหมายวันเริ่มการเจรจาทางการค้า

โดยผมได้สั่งการให้สถานทูตหารือกับหน่วยงานสหรัฐฯ เพื่อนัดหมายการเจรจาระหว่างท่านรองนายกฯพิชัย ชุณหวชิร ซึ่งได้รับมอบหมายจากรัฐบาลให้เป็นหัวหน้าคณะเจรจาฝ่ายไทยในการเจรจากับฝ่ายสหรัฐฯ ให้เกิดขึ้นโดยเร็ว

โดยพื้นฐานของความสัมพันธ์ที่ดีระหว่างไทย-สหรัฐฯ และความเป็นพันธมิตรที่มีมายาวนาน ผมเชื่อมั่นว่าการเจรจาจะดำเนินไปด้วยความสำเร็จครับ”

Last night, I received latest report from our Ambassador in Washington that the US Government is ready to support the Embassy in working with relevant U.S. agencies to arrange the dates for trade negotiations with Thailand. I have instructed the Ambassdor to coordinate and ensure that the trade negotiations between H.E. Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Lead Negotiator on the Thai side, with the US side take place at the earliest opportunity.

Based on the good relations and long standing bond of treaty ally between Thailand and the United States, I firmly believe that the negotiations will be conducted successfully.