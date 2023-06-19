คณะกรรมการการสาธารณสุข มีอำนาจหน้าที่ พิจารณา สอบสวนหรือศึกษา ติดตาม ตรวจสอบและให้ข้อเสนอแนะในการดำเนินงานตามอำนาจหน้าที่ของกรุงเทพมหานคร ด้านการสาธารณสุข การแพทย์และอนามัย เช่น การสุขาภิบาลอาหาร การควบคุมโรค การส่งเสริมสุขภาพและการรักษาพยาบาล การป้องกันและบำบัดยาเสพติด รวมทั้งศึกษาปัญหา แก้ไขข้อขัดข้อง การดำเนินงานของหน่วยงานให้เกิดประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดเพื่อสุขอนามัยที่ดีของประชาชนในกรุงเทพมหานคร

#กรุงเทพมหานคร

#สภากรุงเทพมหานคร

#สำนักงานเลขานุการสภากรุงเทพมหานคร

#BMC

#BMA

Roles of Committee on Public Health

The Committee on Public Health is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA in the public health, medical and sanitary aspects. This includes food sanitation, disease control, health promotion, patient treatment, drug prevention and rehabilitation, studying the problems and solving operational issues of agencies for a better health of all Bangkokians.

#BMC

#BMA