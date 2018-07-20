กีฬา

แรงบันดาลใจ? สาวก ไก่เดือยทอง บ่นอุบชุดเยือนใหม่เหมือนเสื้อซ้อม บาร์เซโลนา

บรรดาสาวก “ไก่เดือยทอง” ท็อตแนม ฮ็อตสเปอร์ แห่งพรีเมียร์ลีก อังกฤษ พากันแสดงความไม่พอใจอย่างมาก หลังพบว่าเสื้อแข่งชุดเยือนใหม่ของสโมสรช่างเหมือนกับชุดซ้อมของ “เจ้าบุญทุ่ม” บาร์เซโลนา แห่งลา ลีกา สเปน แทบไม่มีผิดเพี้ยน

สำหรับสเปอร์สได้เปิดตัวชุดแข่งใหม่เมื่อวันที่ 19 กรกฎาคม โดยสโมสรแห่งนี้มีไนกี้ ผลิตภัณฑ์กีฬาดังอเมริกัน เป็นผู้สนับสนุนเรื่องชุดอยู่ เช่นเดียวกับบาร์ซ่าซึ่งมีสปอนเซอร์เป็นไนกี้เหมือนกัน

ซึ่งหลังได้เห็นภาพชุดใหม่แล้ว บรรดาแฟนบอลต่างรู้สึกผิดหวังมากที่มันช่างเหมือนกับชุดซ้อมของบาร์ซ่าทั้งเสื้อและกางเกง จึงพากันออกมาโจมตีผ่านโซเชียลกันแบบยกใหญ่ โดยเฉพาะในแง่ว่าไนกี้ไร้ความคิดสร้างสรรค์ในการออกแบบชุดให้ทีมพวกตน

