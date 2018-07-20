แรงบันดาลใจ? สาวก ไก่เดือยทอง บ่นอุบชุดเยือนใหม่เหมือนเสื้อซ้อม บาร์เซโลนา

บรรดาสาวก “ไก่เดือยทอง” ท็อตแนม ฮ็อตสเปอร์ แห่งพรีเมียร์ลีก อังกฤษ พากันแสดงความไม่พอใจอย่างมาก หลังพบว่าเสื้อแข่งชุดเยือนใหม่ของสโมสรช่างเหมือนกับชุดซ้อมของ “เจ้าบุญทุ่ม” บาร์เซโลนา แห่งลา ลีกา สเปน แทบไม่มีผิดเพี้ยน

สำหรับสเปอร์สได้เปิดตัวชุดแข่งใหม่เมื่อวันที่ 19 กรกฎาคม โดยสโมสรแห่งนี้มีไนกี้ ผลิตภัณฑ์กีฬาดังอเมริกัน เป็นผู้สนับสนุนเรื่องชุดอยู่ เช่นเดียวกับบาร์ซ่าซึ่งมีสปอนเซอร์เป็นไนกี้เหมือนกัน

ซึ่งหลังได้เห็นภาพชุดใหม่แล้ว บรรดาแฟนบอลต่างรู้สึกผิดหวังมากที่มันช่างเหมือนกับชุดซ้อมของบาร์ซ่าทั้งเสื้อและกางเกง จึงพากันออกมาโจมตีผ่านโซเชียลกันแบบยกใหญ่ โดยเฉพาะในแง่ว่าไนกี้ไร้ความคิดสร้างสรรค์ในการออกแบบชุดให้ทีมพวกตน

Nike: Why bother about Tottenham’s away kit when we can just give them Barcelona’s training kit? pic.twitter.com/r1JC6Kg5l4 — Fan Antics (@FanAnticsFC) July 20, 2018

lmao, Nike basically converted Barcelona's training kit into Tottenham Hotspurs away kit for the 18/19 season 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/WWnMDgJzQR — Football News (@FIFAWCGoals) July 20, 2018

When you realize Nike didn't give a s*** about Tottenham's new kit to the point that they just gave them Barcelona's training kit. pic.twitter.com/lqskYKOkNM — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) July 20, 2018



Nike have literally no creativity whatsoever. Tottenham’s away kit is literally Barcelona’s training kit ffs pic.twitter.com/gNGk1ptotK — James (@ffstottenham) July 19, 2018

FC Barcelona's training kit = Tottenham's matchday kit. Nike. pic.twitter.com/vYBqtZl4LA — Sᴇʀɢɪ's Rᴜɴs ☢️ (@Robertonical) July 19, 2018