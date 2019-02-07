ส่งใจ! บรรดาสโมสรยุโรปร่วมโพสต์รำลึกครบรอบ 61 ปี ภัยพิบัติทางอากาศ มิวนิก

เหตุการณ์ภัยพิบัติทางอากาศ มิวนิก ผ่านมาครบ 61 ปี แต่ยังคงมีหลายฝ่ายร่วมรำลึกถึงความสูญเสียครั้งนี้ของ “ผีแดง”แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด รวมถึงบรรดาสโมสรชั้นนำทั่วยุโรปด้วย
สำหรับเหตุสลดนี้ต้องย้อนไปยังวันที่ 6 กุมภาพันธ์ 1958 เมื่อเครื่องบินของสายการบินบริติชยูโรเปียนแอร์เวย์ส เที่ยวบิน 609 พุ่งชนกับรันเวย์ของสนามบินมิวนิก-รีม ในเมืองมิวนิก เยอรมนีตะวันตก
เครื่องบินลำดังกล่าวมีผู้เล่นของแมนฯยูไนเต็ด ในยุคของกุนซืออย่าง แมตต์ บัสบี โดยสารอยู่ด้วย เหตุการณ์นี้ทำให้ผู้โดยสารเสียชีวิต 23 ราย จากทั้งหมด 44 ราย โดยเป็นนักเตะ “ผีแดง” ที่ลาโลกไป 8 ราย
ในวาระครบรอบ 61 ปีหนนี้ จึงมีหลายสโมสรฟุตบอลดังทั่วยุโรป อาทิ แมนเชสเตอร์ ซิตี้, ลิเวอร์พูล, อาร์เซนอล, บาเยิร์น มิวนิก, เซบีญา, เฟเนร์บาห์เช ที่ร่วมแสดงความรำลึกต่อเหตุการณ์ดังกล่าว
We loved you then.
We love you now.
We'll love you always. #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/tyUZu1Osmm
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2019
🔵 #ACityUnited 🔴
Paying our respects on the 61st anniversary of the Munich air disaster. pic.twitter.com/AJ7zwKB7Nj
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2019
The thoughts of #LFC are with all those affected by the Munich air disaster.
61 years ago today, but never forgotten.#FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/w58abbgpYO
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 6, 2019
Never forgotten.#FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/B1BM7Zsc8L
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 6, 2019
Our thoughts today are with everyone at @ManUtd as they remember those who tragically lost their lives in the 1958 Munich air disaster 🌹 #FlowersOfManchester
🔗 https://t.co/bJ50xOcyo1 pic.twitter.com/hbQpm5ctdR
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 6, 2019
Today our thoughts are with our friends at @ManUtd as we remember the #FlowersOfManchester. pic.twitter.com/YMhsaRZW80
— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 6, 2019
Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the Munich air disaster.
Never forgotten. #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/g3kkyiruqs
— Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) February 6, 2019
Forever remembered.#OnceARed | #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/NanII96vFT
— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) February 6, 2019