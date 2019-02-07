กีฬา

ส่งใจ! บรรดาสโมสรยุโรปร่วมโพสต์รำลึกครบรอบ 61 ปี ภัยพิบัติทางอากาศ มิวนิก

มิวนิก

เหตุการณ์ภัยพิบัติทางอากาศ มิวนิก ผ่านมาครบ 61 ปี แต่ยังคงมีหลายฝ่ายร่วมรำลึกถึงความสูญเสียครั้งนี้ของ “ผีแดง”แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด รวมถึงบรรดาสโมสรชั้นนำทั่วยุโรปด้วย

สำหรับเหตุสลดนี้ต้องย้อนไปยังวันที่ 6 กุมภาพันธ์ 1958 เมื่อเครื่องบินของสายการบินบริติชยูโรเปียนแอร์เวย์ส เที่ยวบิน 609 พุ่งชนกับรันเวย์ของสนามบินมิวนิก-รีม ในเมืองมิวนิก เยอรมนีตะวันตก

เครื่องบินลำดังกล่าวมีผู้เล่นของแมนฯยูไนเต็ด ในยุคของกุนซืออย่าง แมตต์ บัสบี โดยสารอยู่ด้วย เหตุการณ์นี้ทำให้ผู้โดยสารเสียชีวิต 23 ราย จากทั้งหมด 44 ราย โดยเป็นนักเตะ “ผีแดง” ที่ลาโลกไป 8 ราย

ในวาระครบรอบ 61 ปีหนนี้ จึงมีหลายสโมสรฟุตบอลดังทั่วยุโรป อาทิ แมนเชสเตอร์ ซิตี้, ลิเวอร์พูล, อาร์เซนอล, บาเยิร์น มิวนิก, เซบีญา, เฟเนร์บาห์เช ที่ร่วมแสดงความรำลึกต่อเหตุการณ์ดังกล่าว

