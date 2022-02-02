คณะนักวิทย์จีนพบ “ฟอสซิลดอกไม้” ฝังในอำพันเก่าแก่ 100 ล้านปี
คณะนักวิทย์จีนพบ “ฟอสซิลดอกไม้” – วันที่ 2 ก.พ. ซินหัว รายงานว่า คณะนักวิทยาศาสตร์จากมหาวิทยาลัยวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีชิงเต่า (QUST) เปิดเผยการค้นพบ ฟอสซิลดอกไม้ ฝังอยู่ในอำพันที่มีความเก่าแก่ 100 ล้านปี ถือเป็นหลักฐานสำหรับการศึกษาวิวัฒนาการของไม้ดอกในภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ และความเกี่ยวพันกับการเคลื่อนตัวของเปลือกโลก
การค้นพบครั้งนี้แสดงให้เห็นว่าดอกไม้บางชนิดที่อยู่ในแอฟริกาใต้ในปัจจุบัน ยังคงมีลักษณะไม่เปลี่ยนแปลงนับตั้งแต่ช่วงที่ไดโนเสาร์ยังอาศัยอยู่บนโลก
Photo shows a flower fossil found in Myanmar preserved in amber dating back 100 million years. Chinese scientists said they have discovered flower fossils preserved in amber dating back 100 million years, providing evidence for the study of the evolution of flowering plants in Southeast Asia and plate movement relations. (Qingdao University of Science and Technology/Handout via Xinhua)
คณะนักวิทยาศาสตร์จากมหาวิทยาลัยวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีชิงเต่าดำเนินงานร่วมกับคณะผู้เชี่ยวชาญจากมหาวิทยาลัยดิ โอเพน แห่งสหราชอาณาจักร รวมถึงสถาบันอื่นๆ ทำการศึกษาอำพันที่พบในเมียนมาจำนวน 21 ชิ้น ซึ่งก่อตัวขึ้นเมื่อราว 100 ล้านปีก่อน และพบว่าดอกไม้ที่ฝังอยู่ในอำพันมีความสามารถในการปรับตัวต่อไฟป่าที่เกิดขึ้นบ่อยครั้งในระดับสูง
นักวิทยาศาสตร์พบด้วยว่าฟอสซิลดอกไม้ดังกล่าว มีลักษณะใกล้เคียงกับดอกไม้ สายพันธุ์ฟิลิกา (Phylica) ซึ่งจัดอยู่ใน ตระกูลเคป ฟินบอส (Cape Fynbos) ซึ่งเป็นพืชเฉพาะถิ่นในแอฟริกาใต้
งานวิจัยดังกล่าวเผยแพร่ในวารสารเนเจอร์ แพลนต์ส (Nature Plants) วารสารทางวิทยาศาสตร์ที่เผยแพร่เอกสารการวิจัยขั้นปฐมภูมิ ครอบคลุมทุกด้านที่เกี่ยวข้องกับพฤกษศาสตร์ เทคโนโลยี ระบบนิเวศ และวิวัฒนาการ
The discovery showed that some flowers found living today in South Africa have remained unchanged since the time of the dinosaurs. The research team from the Qingdao University of Science and Technology (QUST), working with experts from The Open University in the UK and other institutions, found the flower fossils were nearly identical to the modern Phylica species, which is part of the Cape Fynbos flora. /Wikipedia/
The QUST team studied 21 pieces of amber found in Myanmar, which were formed about 100 million years ago, and discovered that the flowers showed high adaptability to frequent wildfires. The study has been published in Nature Plants, a scientific journal that publishes primary research papers concerned with all aspects of plant biology, technology, ecology and evolution. /flickr.com/faroutflora/