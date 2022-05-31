Khaosod
อิสราเอลพบ “ซากท่อส่งน้ำโบราณ” เก่าแก่ 2,000 ปี-ยาวกว่า 21 กิโลเมตร

อิสราเอลพบ “ซากท่อส่งน้ำโบราณ” เก่าแก่ 2,000 ปี-ยาวกว่า 21 กิโลเมตร
31 พ.ค. 2565 - 11:09 น.

อิสราเอลพบ “ซากท่อส่งน้ำโบราณ” เก่าแก่ 2,000 ปี-ยาวกว่า 21 กิโลเมตร

อิสราเอลพบ “ซากท่อส่งน้ำโบราณ”ซินหัว รายงานว่า องค์การโบราณวัตถุแห่งอิสราเอล (ไอเอเอ) แถลงค้นพบซาก ท่อส่งน้ำ ระดับต่ำ อายุเก่าแก่ 2,000 ปี เคยถูกใช้เป็นแหล่งจัดส่งน้ำไปยังนครเยรูซาเลมในสมัยโบราณ บริเวณสถานที่ขุดค้นขององค์การโบราณวัตถุในชุมชนทัลพิออตตะวันออกของเยรูซาเลม หรือที่รู้จักในชื่อ “อาร์มอน ฮาเนซิฟ” (Armon Hanetziv)

ท่อส่งน้ำแห่งนี้ซึ่งเคยดำเนินงานข้างท่อส่งน้ำระดับสูงอีกสาย ทอดยาวตามเส้นทางระยะ 21 กิโลเมตรจากอ่างเก็บน้ำโซโลมอนส์ พูลส์ (Solomon’s Pools) ทางตอนใต้ของเมืองเบธเลเฮ็ม ในเขตเวสต์แบงก์ สู่เมืองเก่าเยรูซาเล็ม

องค์การโบราณวัตถุแห่งอิสราเอลยังชี้ว่าท่อส่งน้ำดังกล่าวเป็นแหล่งจัดส่งน้ำหลักของเยรูซาเลม จนกระทั่งต้นยุคภายใต้การปกครองของสหราชอาณาจักรเมื่อราว 100 ปีก่อน ซึ่งถูกแทนที่ด้วยเครื่องสูบน้ำไฟฟ้าที่ประดิษฐ์ขึ้นใหม่

The 21-kilometer aqueduct carried water into Jerusalem. The aqueduct, which was operated alongside a high-level one, winds along a route of 21 km from Solomon’s Pools located south of Bethlehem in the West Bank to Old Jerusalem. (Assaf Peretz, courtesy Israel Antiquities Authority)

Aerial photos of the Low-Level Aqueduct in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. (Alexander Wiegmann, Israel Antiquities Authority)

Israeli archaeologists have exposed a segment of the 2,000-year-old low-level aqueduct that supplied water to ancient Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. The segment was unearthed in an IAA excavation in Jerusalem’s East Talpiot neighbourhood, also known as Armon Hanetziv, the statement added on Sunday. (SocialNews.XYZ)

Excavations at Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood Low-Level Aqueduct. Used until the British Mandate, when it was discarded for new electric pump technology, the newly uncovered segment of the Hasmonean-era water line — currently some 40 meters — will be conserved and integrated into a neighborhood park in cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality and the Moriah Jerusalem Development Corporation. (Yaniv Berman, Israel Antiquities Authority)

Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. (Yaniv Berman, Israel Antiquities Authority)

 

